Ukraine's two-time European champion Pielieshenko dies at war

Míchel Sánchez's side qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history
Ukrainian Olympian and two-time European champion Oleksandr Pielieshenko has died on the frontlines of Russia's war in Ukraine at age 30, the Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation (UWF) said on Monday.
Pielieshenko ranked fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the men's 85 kg category and won gold at the sport's European championships in 2016 and 2017. He was banned after failing a drug test in 2018.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you that the heart of merited master of sports of Ukraine... Oleksandr Pielieshenko has stopped beating today," the UWF said in a post on Facebook.
"We express our sincere condolences to the family and everyone who knew Oleksandr."
The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine also paid tribute to the weightlifter, saying he had joined the armed forces in the early days of the war.
"War takes the best of us... heroes do not die," said weightlifting coach and UWF board member Viktor Slobodianiuk.
The Tractor Boys finish the season on 96 points – just one fewer than champions Leicester - to go from the third tier to the first in successive seasons
A third win in a row pushed the Bengaluru side to seventh place on the points table
Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up to win the prestigious English Classic for the second time in three years following Coroebus in 2022
Alsuwaidi bagged a second gold for the Emirates in the Adults Male -56 Kg category as Thailand topped the medal table on day one
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk is among a quartet of players tied in the runner-up spot as Smash GC leads Team Event by one shot
Television series on Formula One, golf and tennis have proved very popular and the World Athletics president hopes it will be the same for track & field
The Slovenian leader of the powerful UAE Emirates team is the hottest favourite to start a Grand Tour for years