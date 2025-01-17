UGC committed to establishing itself as the premier platform for franchise golf in the UAE

Kunal Seth (R) with Joseph Andrade (C) and Paryank Shah (L)... The driving forces behind the Ultimate Golf Challenge. - Supplied photo

The Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) is back for its second season in Dubai uniting social golfers in an exciting, franchise-based team tournament that's quickly gaining a stellar reputation.

The Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) returns for its highly anticipated second season in Dubai, bringing together social golfers for a thrilling, franchise-based team tournament that’s quickly becoming a standout in the local sports scene.

Set against the stunning backdrops of Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo and Majlis Courses, the competition unfolds across three thrilling rounds on January 30, February 7, and February 13,. It features 10 franchise-owned teams, each comprising 14 mixed-gender players, adding diversity and fellowship to the tournament.

Kunal Seth is on a mission to get passionate golfers in Dubai involved at the amateur level. - Supplied photo

Kunal Seth, the UGC Commissioner, is a key figure behind the event, working closely with a dedicated team whose shared passion for the game and ambitious vision have played a significant role in its success.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Kunal shared his thoughts on the tournament’s origins, its growth, and its potential to become a global phenomenon.

A League for Everyone

Kunal took on the role of Commissioner to make golf more inclusive. The UGC’s primary focus was to create a community where players of all skill levels and backgrounds can unite through their shared love for the game.

“This tournament started off with a mission to get passionate golfers in Dubai involved and make it a pro league, but at the amateur level. In franchise sports, it’s always the case that the owners and their friends or clients can’t play in the league. But our vision was to give everyone a chance,” Kunal said.

Kunal Seth (L) at the HERO Desert Classic Pro-Am, joined by EGC Club Captains Joseph Andrade (R) and Josie Tracey, (2nd from R) alongside professional golfer Marcus Armitage. - Social media

“It’s an enjoyable event, and as an owner, you can invite strategic partners, family, and friends to be part of the experience. We believe it has evolved really well from last season and are confident that it’s only going to get bigger and better. The first season was a valuable learning experience, and we’ve taken the best out of those lessons to make this season even better.

“The owners are fantastically excited and happy,” Kunal added. “We’ve seen it from the response we’ve got from the players who are eager to be a part of the UGC. We’re also thrilled to have new owners who share the same vision as us come on board this year. It’s a wonderful collaboration between the UGC, the owners and the players.”

Inclusivity at Its Core

The UGC features a thoughtfully designed format that prioritizes flexibility, making it accessible to players with diverse skill levels and varying time commitments. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or relatively new to the game, the structure ensures that everyone can participate and enjoy the tournament experience without feeling overwhelmed.

“What we’ve ensured is that you don’t have to be a member of a golf course to play. All a player requires is an Emirates Golf Federation handicap and to have been a UAE resident for a minimum of one year and he’s more than welcome to play in the UGC,” Kunal said. “It’s not necessary to be a member of a specific club like Emirates Golf Club, The Creek, or JGE. It’s open to all.”

“In golf events, there can only be that number of players on the course at any given time,” Kunal explained. “Our cap is 100 players per event, playing in a shotgun format. Each team has a squad of 14 players, with two substitutes. The owners and mentors have the option to choose the 10 appropriate players for each tournament based on the format and the player’s current form. This ensures strategic depth and fairness.”

Ambitious Vision

Looking ahead, Kunal revealed that the ambitious goal for the UGC is to have a meaningful impact on its participants and stakeholders.

“Our vision is to make this the premier platform for franchise golf in the UAE. We would love to replicate this in different parts of the world and we aim to see our UAE teams going to other countries to participate. In short, it’s about expanding the footprint to make it a more globalized tournament,” he said.