UFC: Umar Nurmagomedov excited to fight in Abu Dhabi again

The MMA world is anticipating an electric showdown on Saturday as Abu Dhabi prepares to host UFC Fight Night at the Etihad Arena. The main event will see American Cory Sandhagen, known for his striking prowess and dynamic fighting style, take on the indomitable Umar Nurmagomedov, who remains undefeated with an impressive 17-0 record.
Nurmagomedov, returning to the UAE for a second time having won Performance of the Night against Sergey Morozov in January 2021, also expressed enthusiasm about fighting in front of a supportive crowd in Abu Dhabi again.
“It’s a huge responsibility, but I’m really happy to fight here and to come back. I’m feeling very good – great, actually. We’re here to win,” Nurmagomedov said, adding he similarly believes the fight could be a crucial step towards a title shot. “We’ll see. I don’t know exactly, but I hope the next fight will be for the title.”
Sandhagen is returning to Abu Dhabi for a third time having won his debut contest in the capital against Marlon Moraes in October 2021 before losing to Petr Yan a year later. The 32-year-old Colorado native says he is ready to put on a rare show in front of a UAE crowd once again.
“Fighting in Abu Dhabi is always a great experience; everyone here is really respectful,” he said. “I think I'll be able to showcase a lot of my skills that people don’t usually get to see in my fight. I’m known as an exciting striker, and I love showing that, but I also get to demonstrate other elements of my game. I’m really excited about that,”
Viewing this fight as a potential No1 contender bout, he added: “If I win this one, I don’t see how they can deny me a title shot.”
In the co-main event, fans can look forward to another must-watch fight in the middleweight division featuring Shara Magomedov and Michał Oleksiejczuk, the latter of whom is coming off back-to-back losses and is determined to snap the cycle. “My preparation is very similar to my last fight,” he said. “I train every day, and my training has been very intense. I’m ready for this fight. My plan and strategy are very simple; I want to knock out my opponent.”
Magomedov, who beat Bruno Silva at UFC 294 last year in Abu Dhabi, added: “It’s my second fight here. I feel even better than the first time. I had more time to acclimate, get over the jet lag, and adjust to the time zone. I’m going to do whatever I can to make it an exciting fight and show my skills. I always prepare for all three rounds, but the fight could end at any moment. I’m ready for everything.”
