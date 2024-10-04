UAE’s Rayan Ahmed battles harsh weather in Round 2 of Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Rayan Ahmed, representing the UAE, at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, in Japan. - Photo NT

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 6:09 PM

Challenging weather conditions, including morning rain and fog, caused delays during the second round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Taiheiyo Club, Gotemba, Japan.

Out of 120 players, only 12 managed to complete their rounds.

Japan’s Rintaro Nakano leads the tournament at seven under par, having shot an impressive 66 in the first round and sitting at three under through 13 holes in round two.

First-round leader Randy Bintang, who fired a 65 on Thursday, has yet to begin his second round.

UAE's 17-year-old golfer, Rayan Ahmed, built on his first round of 74 and is currently two over par after 15 holes.

Reflecting on his performance, Ahmed said: “I was playing fantastic, hitting the ball well. I missed a few approach shots left and right but recovered with some excellent short gameplay.

“I felt good with just five holes remaining, sitting at level par for the day. However, I made two three-putts on holes 5 and 6. By hole 6, it was too dark to properly read the green, but I decided to putt from 30 feet anyway. I really regret that decision because I misjudged the slopes and ended up three-putting.

“Tomorrow, I can’t afford any mistakes with just three holes left if I want to make the cut,” he added.

Looking ahead to Saturday morning, Ahmed said: “I’ll focus on my last three holes. I’ll warm up, practice on the range, check the pin positions, and try to replicate the shots I’ll need to hit.

“I won’t let the cut line get into my head, as I’ve learned from past experiences in Challenge Tour events, where thinking about the cut cost me. It’ll be one shot at a time for me.”

The second round will resume on Saturday at 6:30 a.m.

This year’s AAC features representatives from Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, among others. The AAC is the premier amateur golf tournament in the Asia-Pacific region, first held in 2009.