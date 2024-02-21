UAE’s Muhammad Waseem best among the best at ILT20 Season 2

Muhammad Waseem the Blue Belt winner of the DP World ILT20 Season 2, - ILT20

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 3:51 PM

The recently concluded DP World ILT20 Season 2 captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide with the competitive cricket it served up.

However, beyond the intense battles between some of the biggest names in international cricket, the tournament also helped showcase the burgeoning talent of UAE's cricketers.

Here are the top five performers from UAE for Season 2

1.Muhammad Waseem

The opening batter from the United Arab Emirates was the fourth-highest run-getter this edition, with 321 runs in 12 matches at an impressive strike rate of 148. Providing an impetus at the top with his aggressive stroke play, Waseem’s exploits were crucial to the MI Emirates' stellar campaign. The MI Emirates were the first team to secure their place in the playoffs and subsequently went on to win the championship.

Waseem’s stand-out knock of the season came against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, where he struck an unbeaten 89 to ensure the MI Emirates would coast home with eight wickets in hand.

Waseem’s tournament exploits earned him the Blue Belt which came with a cash purse of $15,000 for being the most outstanding UAE player, the second time in a row.

Alishan Sharafu. - ILT20

2. Alishan Sharafu

The top order batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a good season compiling 220 runs in the 11 innings he batted in, at a strike rate of 120. While his contributions played a significant role in his team’s qualification to the playoffs, his match-winning knock of 82 not out from 47 deliveries against the Desert Vipers while chasing 155 was the fourth-highest individual score in the tournament and also his best performance.

Muhammad Jawadullah. - ILT20

3.Muhammad Jawadullah

Returning to his second season with the Sharjah Warriors, the left-arm pacer was one of the leading wicket-takers for the Sharjah Warriors this season with 10 wickets in 8 matches. Although the team had a forgettable season finishing in last place, the 24-year-old was consistent with his lines and lengths. His best performance of the tournament was against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders where he picked up 3 wickets for only 5 runs with an economy rate of 2.5 runs per over.

Zuhaib Zubair. - ILT20

4. Zuhaib Zubair

The Gulf Giants’ Zuhaib Zubair was one of the best bowlers from the UAE this season. In eight matches, the leg-spinner picked up 11 wickets with his leg breaks at an average of 16. He also logged some of the best figures of the tournament when he finished with 4/22 to power the Giants to a mammoth 79-run victory against the Sharjah Warriors.

Muhammad Rohid Khan of MI Emirates. ILT20

5. Muhammad Rohid

The 21-year-old left-arm quick from the MI Emirates impressed one and all with his bowling, picking up nine wickets in the 16 overs he’s bowled in the tournament. While he may not have been among the top wicket takers of the tournament, his bowling showed a lot of promise. His best performance came against the Desert Vipers where he picked three for 21 in three overs, accounting for the wickets of Alex Hales, Adam Hose and Azam Khan.

Special mention

Though UAE’s U19 captain Aayan Afzal Khan does not figure in the top 5 list, thanks to Muhammad Rohid pipping Aayan for the fifth spot, the 18-year-old left-arm spinner from the Gulf Giants is worthy of a mention for his fantastic bowling spells. He picked up six wickets in the seven innings he bowled including a spell of two wickets for eight runs in his three overs against the Dubai Capitals that helped his team defend a score of 126, winning the game by 19 runs.