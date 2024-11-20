UAE’s Kofod-Olsen shares lead heading into championship round at Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final

Viktor Kofod-Olsen (EGC, UAE), tied second round leader, in action in the Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.. - Photo Instagram

Viktor Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club) put himself in a prime position heading into the final round of the 28th Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final, shooting impressive back-to-back rounds of 67 to sit at 134 (-6) after 36 holes at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

The UAE talent is tied for the lead with first-round leader Dion Regan (Wales), setting the stage for an exciting finish to the 54-hole tournament. Regan followed his opening 65 with a 69.

His round, which was highlighted by six birdies, follows his impressive victory at the 2024 Junior Dubai Desert Classic in January, at Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo and Majlis courses as part of the lead-up to the prestigious HERO Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.

A champion will be crowned after 54 holes, with an overall Boy's and Girl's champion, along with additional divisional awards for Boys Under 21, Boys Under 16, Girls Under 21, and Girls Under 16.

Kofod-Olsen also leads the Boys Under 21 division by two shots, ahead of Sadbhav Charya (Nepal).

In the Girls under 21’s Division, Isobel Kelly (Wales) leads after the best of the day one under par 69 in her Division. She has a three-shot lead from Jorja Newbold (Eng).

Kenya’s Bianca Ngecu, playing out of the Muthaiga Golf Club leads the Girls under 16’s with rounds of 77 and 70, just one shot ahead of Ananyaa Sood (The Els Club, Dubai, UAE).

Shane Peacock, the Director of Golf at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, said after round two: “It is great to have six-time Major champion and golf legend Sir Nick Faldo here with us in Al Ain.

“Believe it, or not, things like this do not happen every day at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting Club. “

One of the highlights of this week is the Sir Nick Faldo Masterclass Golf Clinic held this evening at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club attended by all the competing junior golfers.

“On behalf of all at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, and all the players – thank you to Sir Nick and his team as well as especially Abu Dhabi Sports Council, for making this event happen – one of the highlights of our domestic club calendar as well as the wider UAE golf calendar,” added Peacock.

There are 58 competitors from 19 nations competing this week all vying to be called the ’28 Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final Champion.’

It is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifying event supported by the R&A and is sanctioned and supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

The Faldo Junior Tour is proudly partnered with several prestigious organizations, including the DP World Tour, Challenge Tour, Ladies European Tour, LET Access Series, IMG Academy Junior World Championships, The Golf Foundation, and The Professional Golfers' Association.

Venue partners include world-renowned locations such as Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, The Belfry, Laguna, and Brocket Hall Estate.

Commercial partners supporting the tour include GOLFWAY, NIKE, and Trackman.

The tee times for the third round tomorrow (Thursday) are from 8.00 am – 11.30 am – all off tee one.

(Par 70)

Overall

Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club, UAE) 67.67. 134.

Regan (Wales) 65. 69. 134.

Acharya (Nepal) 70. 66. 136.

Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai, UAE) 70. 68. 138.

Svanstrom (Swe) 67. 72. 139.

Boys Under 21’s

Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club, UAE) 67. 67. 134.

Acharya (Nepal) 70. 66. 136.

Svanstrom (Swe) 67. 72. 139.

Bolton (Eng) 74. 66. 140.