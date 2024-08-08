E-Paper

UAE's Ghala Al Hammadi defends gold medal at IMMAF Youth World Championships

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, congratulated the team for its stellar performance

By Team KT

Ghala Al Hammadi. — Supplied photo
Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 1:45 AM

UAE's Ghala Al Hammadi defended her gold medal from last year at the IMMAF Youth World Championships on Wednesday, held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the finals, she outperformed Ireland’s Emily Hannick, demonstrating impressive technical skills and strength, and secured victory by unanimous decision.

On the second day of the Championships, dedicated to the Youth B (14-15 years) division, the UAE National Team continued its winning streak, adding another gold medal to their tally. Maryam Almutwa clinched the final medal of the day with a bronze in the Women’s 52 kg division, bringing the team’s overall medal count to six.


Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, congratulated the team for its stellar performance.

“Our athletes delivered outstanding performances today, and we are confident they will continue to win medals in the coming days of the Championships,” Al Shamsi said.


Al Shamsi noted that the championships has seen an annual increase in participants, reflecting the rapid growth of mixed martial arts worldwide and affirming efforts at local and international levels to promote the sport’s development.

Al Hammadi, who won gold in the Junior 44 kg category, said: “I’m really happy and proud to win gold and represent our country. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support from our wise leadership and the federation, who provided all the elements needed for Emirati athletes to excel. I’m grateful to have done my country proud.

“I faced many tough opponents, which was a significant challenge. I had to adjust my strategies and utilise both offensive and defensive moves to win. This victory is thanks to the hard and collective work of my coaches and teammates.”


