Asian Games: Omar Magomedomarov wins first gold for UAE

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 5:03 PM

Omar Magomedomarov won the first gold medal for the UAE in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Tuesday.

The judoka won the gold in the 100 kg category.

Magomedomarov defeated Tajikistan's Rakhimov Temur in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Zafer Kosovo of the UAE won a bronze in the under-100 kg category, beating Philip Aaron Wolf of Japan.

Earlier, judoka Gregory Aram earned the UAE's first medal of the day when he beat Han Jeop of South Korea in the under-90 kg category to clinch the bronze.

The UAE have taken their medals tally to five after judokas Bishrelt Khorloodoi and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh won the country’s first medals at the Games on Sunday.

Khorloodoi won the silver medal in the women’s 52kg category and Bayanmunkh clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 66kg event on the opening day of the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Sultan Al Nuaimi made history on Monday by becoming first boxer from the UAE to win a bout at the Asian Games.

Fighting in the preliminary round (round of 32) of the men’s 51kg division, an Olympic category event with a Paris 2024 Games berth on offer to the eventual winner, Al Nuaimi delivered a masterclass to score a second round KO over Vanesy Heuangthisouan of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on Monday.

