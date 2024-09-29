UAE U18 boys secure silver at Pan Arab Youth Golf Championships in Tunisia

The seven NBA and WNBA legends collectively amassed 44 All-Star appearances
The UAE Under-18 Boys' Team clinched the Silver Medal, finishing second to Morocco at the 54-hole Pan Arab Youth Golf Championships held at The Residences Golf Course in Gammarth, Tunisia.
Leading the UAE charge was Rayan Ahmed, who posted a final-round score of 74 to finish with a total of 215, one under par.
Ahmed's performance earned him the Silver Medal, four shots behind Morocco's Youssef El Hali. El Hali's consistent rounds of 69, 72, and 70 gave him a five under par total of 211, securing the Gold Medal.
Despite an impressive start, first-round leader Mohamad Skaik finished tied for fifth, narrowly missing out on an individual medal.
In the team competition, Morocco dominated, winning the Gold Medal by eight strokes. The UAE team, comprised of Ahmed, Skaik, and Neyl Cherrat, secured Silver, while the host nation, Tunisia, took home the Bronze Medal, finishing 13 shots behind the UAE.
The team format featured the best two scores from each team of three players each day, with the course measuring 6,800 yards. Both the Boys Under-18 and Boys Under-16 divisions were recognized as World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events, supported by The R&A.
In the Under-16 Boys' Individual Division, UAE players also performed well, with Mohamed Thabet finishing tied for 12th, Abdullah Darwish in 17th, and Abdullah Saleem in 18th place.
Participating countries in the Pan Arab Boys' Divisions included Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Tunisia, and the UAE.
Final Results
Under-18 Boys Individual
Y. El Hali (Mor): 69, 72, 70 - 211
R. Ahmed (UAE): 71, 70, 74 - 215
Y. Benchrif (Mor): 73, 71, 75 - 219
Others
M. Skaik (UAE): 66, 78, 79 - 225
N. Cherrat (UAE): 76, 79, 83 - 238
Under-16 Boys Individual
M. Alrawashdeh (Jor): 68, 74, 71 - 213
ALSO READ
The seven NBA and WNBA legends collectively amassed 44 All-Star appearances
Anna hopes to be remembered by fellow club members as a welcoming, warm-hearted, and fun-loving individual
Anca Mateiu shot two stunning rounds of 66, giving her a commanding seven-shot lead going into the final round
"I’ve had success on these courses before—it’s always great to return to familiar ground," says the Dubai Golden Visa recipient
Expanded European events and next summer's extended Club World Cup have led to growing concerns about players' workloads
Taking a closer look at the contenders who are solidly in the mix and those who are still vying for position at the business end
As the 16-time PGA Tour winner bids farewell to the game after four decades, we celebrate one of the lasting memories he has gifted us
The DP World Tour gears up for an exciting event with the $3.25 million acciona Open de España, marking the 37th of 44 tournaments in the season