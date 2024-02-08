UAE to host Scotland for three T20Is next month

As many as 21 teams featuring young Kashmiri players from both sides of the border will be seen in action
UAE will host Scotland for a three-match T20I series at the Dubai International Stadium next month.
The three night matches will be played on 11, 13 and 14 March. The two teams will compete in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in Dubai before the T20I series.
The two teams have so far competed in three T20Is with Scotland winning two and UAE winning one.
The teams have previously played two T20Is in Dubai. UAE defeated Scotland by nine runs in the match played at the ICC Academy in 2016 while Scotland won the match played at the DIS in 2019 by 90 runs.
The match timings and the UAE squad for the series will be announced shortly.
ALSO READ
As many as 21 teams featuring young Kashmiri players from both sides of the border will be seen in action
It came days after the Argentinian great's absence on the pitch in a recent Hong Kong friendly had angered fans
Ammouta confident that the landmark achievement of reaching the semifinals can spark something longer lasting for football in the country
The Briton believes records will be set at the Ras Al Khaimah half marathon
The 32-year-old Romanian is in Lausanne for three-day proceedings that she hopes will see her provisional suspension lifted
'Everybody took it seriously because they were aware of the efforts that the owners and organizers have gone through to make it happen,' said Darryl Cox, mentor of winning team Petrochem Condors
Pairing ace qualifying round at The Els Club with a two-point victory
South African revealed he considered quitting the game after six rough years since he left the DP World Tour and headed West