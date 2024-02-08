UAE

UAE to host Scotland for three T20Is next month

The day-night series matches to be played at the Dubai International Stadium

By Team KT

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 10:44 PM

UAE will host Scotland for a three-match T20I series at the Dubai International Stadium next month.

The three night matches will be played on 11, 13 and 14 March. The two teams will compete in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in Dubai before the T20I series.

The two teams have so far competed in three T20Is with Scotland winning two and UAE winning one.

The teams have previously played two T20Is in Dubai. UAE defeated Scotland by nine runs in the match played at the ICC Academy in 2016 while Scotland won the match played at the DIS in 2019 by 90 runs.

The match timings and the UAE squad for the series will be announced shortly.

