UAE to host opening leg of revamped DP World Tour’s 2024-2025 Race to Dubai

Rory McIlroy, winner of the 2023 HERO Dubai Desert Classic, with HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (left), Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Emirates Group, and Dr. Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of Hero MotoCorp. - Supplied photo

The DP World Tour is set to begin the second swing of its 2024-25 international schedule with five major tournaments in the GCC region that demonstrates and celebrates its global reach.

Following the GCC tournament, the International Swing concludes with three more DP World Tour events: the Magical Kenya Open, the Investec South African Open, and the Joburg Open, which wraps up on March 9th, 2025.

Each Global Swing has its unique identity and champion, with the winner of the International Series mini-order of merit earning a $200,000 bonus, along with exemptions into Rolex Series events and the second phase of the season, known as ‘the Back 9.’

Cultural diversity

Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour’s Chief Executive, said: “Our 2025 schedule once again demonstrates and celebrates the truly global nature of the DP World Tour.

“The introduction of the Global Swings last season has given us a strong, clear narrative that showcases the diversity of our membership and the places and cultures we visit. This will be further enhanced through the return of National Opens in Turkey and Austria in the first phase of our 2025 season.

“Then, as we have seen in recent weeks with great success in terms of attendance, viewing figures and compelling drama, the ‘Back 9’ provides a real opportunity for our Tour internationally as we build momentum into the ‘Play-Offs,’ added Kinnings. “We therefore also look forward to building on this in our 2025 season.”

The 2025 DP World Tour kicks off with the Team Cup, Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup gathering of some of his top players likely to feature for Team Europe in The 2025 Ryder Cup against Team USA to be held at Bethpage Black, September 26th – 28th, where Team Europe will be striving to retain the Cup, so convincingly won in Italy with Donald again in charge for this year’s edition.

Spotlight on Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Golf Club is the host venue, once again, for the Team Cup, with 12 players per side, with one team, Continent of Europe, captained by Francesco Molinari and the other by Justin Rose, Great Britain & Ireland.

The following week he spotlight shifts to the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club, where defending champion Rory McIlroy will face off against LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm who will be making his highly-anticipated debut.

Is it really a fact that Rahm has never competed at the Majlis Course?

The Spaniard has never played the famed course primarily due to his scheduling and commitments. While he has participated in numerous prestigious tournaments, including those on the DP World Tour, his absence from the Hero Dubai Desert Classic can be attributed to various factors, including his tournament schedule and focus on other events.

Field depth

The Classic field runs very deep and deserves a high billing as it is the first ROLEX Series event of the 2024 – 25 season with a prize fund of $9 million up for grabs as well as 8,000 Race to Dubai Points and 2,000 Ryder Cup Points on the table in a standout and ‘must play’ event for Q1 for many of the top players.

Ras Al Khaimah then takes centre stage, with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship starting on 23rd January 2025 at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Who will be able to take the title from Dubai resident Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), who won in such style in 2024 with rounds of 69, 62, 63 and 67 for a 72-hole total of 261, to win by six clear shots from Rasmus Hojgaard (Den).

Then the Tour travels 336 miles directly as the bird flies to Bahrain for the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship at the Royal Club.

Finally, another 53 miles direct or a four hour and 38-minute car journey, sees the Tour visit Qatar for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters which was first held at this year’s venue at Doha Golf Club in 1998.

Previous winners of this prestigious tournament include: Adam Scott (Aus, 2002 and 2008), Ernie Els (RSA,2005), Retief Goosen (RSA, 2007), Thomas Bjorn (Den, 2011), Sergio Garcia (Spain, 2014), and UAE resident Ewen Ferguson (Scot) as recently as 2022.

DP World Tour Schedule - International Series

Thursday 16th - Sunday 19th January, 2025.

Venue: Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE.

Purse: $9 million.

Thursday 23rd - Sunday 26th January, 2025.

Venue: Al Hamra Golf Club, RAK, UAE.