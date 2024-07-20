UAE Team Emirates star Pogacar closes in on Tour de France triumph

UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium. — AFP

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 12:24 AM

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates climbed to a convincing victory on stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday, extending his overall lead over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard to close in on a historic Tour-Giro double.

With two tough stages remaining, the 2020 and 2021 Tour de France champion Pogacar leads Vingegaard by 5min 3sec. Remco Evenepoel remains third, now at 7min 1sec.

Pogacar is also two stages away from a Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double, which would be a first in 26 years.

A dominant and confident Pogacar had promised to attack here on the "Queen" stage with its massive mountains. He came into stage 19 with a 3min 11sec lead over Vingegaard, with Evenepoel at 5min 11sec in third.

"He set a terrible pace, he was just stronger," said Belgian Evenepoel. "I was hoping Vingegaard might wilt, but he did well."

The 2022 and 2023 champion Vingegaard's sports director Grischa Niermann effectively accepted defeat.

"Jonas did an amazing job again today," he said. "Its just that someone was stronger than him, and that's been the story of this Tour."

A happy Pogacar, who lives in nearby Monaco, celebrated at the line with his girlfriend.

"It helps that I live near here, I've trained here a lot and well, I also had good legs," said Pogacar, who raced sparingly this spring.

"Coming second in the Tour gave me a lot of motivation to get better. This is no chance thing that I'm here."

Heading into Friday Pogacar was careful to wait before celebrating, but was more relaxed ahead of Saturday.

"It's a big gap. Tomorrow I can enjoy the ride on my home roads where I train and just watch out that nothing happens."

Previous weak moments for the Team UAE rider have come at altitude and in hot weather as he let slip the last two Tour de France titles to the Dane Vingegaard.

So the 25-year-old will have been happy riding under overcast skies as the mercury dipped to 18.5 Celsius (65 Fahrenheit).

There was plenty of altitude on the menu however as the pack first crossed the fan-packed Col de la Bonette, a 23km climb at 7 percent average gradient to the dizzying altitude of 2,800m.

The final climb to Isola 2000 ski resort is hardly less crushing and Pogacar attacked with a jaw-dropping 10km to go.

He left his rivals trailing and chewed up the attackers in quick succession.

Matteo Jorgenson ended up second on the stage at 21sec. Simon Yates, who had led much of the way, dropped to third at 40sec. Richard Carapaz was fourth at 1min 11sec and Evenepoel fifth with Vingegaard on his wheel.