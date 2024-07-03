UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium. — Reuters

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 12:16 AM

Two-time former champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates soloed to victory in stage four of the Tour de France in the Alps on Tuesday to reclaim the overall leader's yellow jersey on the first major mountain challenge.

Massed ranks of rowdy cycling fans, many of whom had camped overnight, packed the roadsides cheering the riders all the way up the magnificent beyond category Col du Galibier mountain.

Slovenian superstar Pogacar's triumph was built by his UAE Team on the ascent with three teammates still with their leader when all the 2020 and 2021 champion's rivals had been stripped of their shattered sherpas.

"I wanted to hit hard today. I've been training here for several weeks already and everything went according to the plan we set," said Pogacar, whose team bore the brunt of the famous Galibier headwind all day.

Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark finished fifth at 37sec after keeping pace on the way up, but losing time on the way down.

Belgian Quick Step rider Remco Evenepoel, just 24 years old and on his first Tour de France, finished 35 seconds off the pace in second place, retaining second overall at 45sec.

"It was a good stage for me and the team," said a smiling Evenepoel. "Neither myself nor Jonas were as fast as Tadej today. There will be others."

Pogacar, 25, reclaimed the overall lead he took on stage two in Bologna.

Evenepoel suggested he had been more prudent than the day's winner.

"On the way down I slipped a couple of times and thought about the risk. I did what I could," he said.

Vingegaard's Visma team also appeared visibly weaker than during their dominant 2023 display when the Dane collected his second triumph on the Tour.

Overnight leader, Education First's Richard Carapaz, was the big loser on the day. The Ecuadorian gave up over five minutes.

Pogacar, winner in 2020 and 2021, is attempting to become the first rider since 1998 to win the Giro d'Italia and Tour in the same year.