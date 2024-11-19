UAE set to host Men’s & Senior Pan Arab Golf Championship at Al Zorah

: The Men's UAE Team preparing for the Pan Arab Golf Championship starting tomorrow (Wednesday) at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman. - Supplied photo

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) in conjunction with the Arab Golf Federation (AGF) is hosting the 43rd Men’s and 2nd Senior Pan Arab Golf Championship at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, to be held from Wednesday to Friday.

As many as 13 nations and over 80 players will compete in this year’s championships.

The UAE Men's Team will be represented by Captain Ahmad Skaik, Sam Mullane, Jonathan Selvaraj, and Rayan Ahmed.

Representing Team UAE in the Senior Division will be Saeed Malik, Salem Dasmal, and Jamal bin Marghoob. In addition, General Abdullah Alhashmi and Mohammed Darwish will be competing in the Individual Category.

The 13 nations will be represented by a team of four players in the Men’s Division and three players in the Senior Division - additionally, individuals will be competing for the individual category.

The championship is run over three rounds for the Men’s Division and two rounds for the Senior Division with the lowest scores (the best three in the Men’s Division and the best two in the Senior Division) counting towards the team score.

The winning nation and player with the lowest gross scores will be declared the Arab Champions. The first tee time is at 6.40 am and Laith Barnouti () will strike the first ball of the tournament. General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the EGF said, ‘We are proud to welcome the region’s best golfers to Al Zorah Golf Club for the 2024 Pan Arab Men’s and Seniors Championship. ‘The UAE has a fantastic tradition of hosting world-class golf tournaments, and this championship adds to that legacy. We are excited to provide a platform where Arab nations come together in the spirit of competition and camaraderie," he added.

‘This sport continues to grow in popularity across the Arab nations, and hosting prestigious events like this plays a pivotal role in inspiring the next generation of players while strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading golfing destination in the region.’