UAE resident Ibrahiem Alrefai wins L'Étape Dubai by Tour de France

Participants at the L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France. — Supplied photo

The highly anticipated L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France made its grand debut in the UAE this weekend, bringing together over 1,000 cycling enthusiasts, from hobby riders and amateurs to elite athletes, and recording the highest number of participants for the first edition of any amateur cycling event in the history of the UAE.

The main race on Sunday saw hundreds of competitors set off from Dubai Design District on a thrilling 101 km route. In total, the event featured the highest number of international competitors to have participated in the first edition of an amateur cycling race in Dubai, including over 250 Emiratis.

After a fiercely contested battle, Ibrahiem Alrefai secured the first-ever L’Étape Dubai title in a time of 02:17:24, followed closely by Ivan Kormshchikov in an impressive effort, with Danil Konotop rounding out the podium.

The competitive nature of the race saw riders put their endurance and strategy to the test, with an electric atmosphere pushing them towards the finish line.

"Winning the inaugural L’Étape Dubai is an incredible honour. The course was both challenging and rewarding, and the atmosphere was fantastic with all the new cyclists, whether they were professionals or trying cycling for the first time. It was a true test of endurance, and I couldn’t be prouder to stand on the podium as the first winner of L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France," said Alrefai.

The female winner in the overall race was Olha Shekel in a time of 02:20:20, with Ebtis-sam Zayed in second position and Olivuja Balesisyte finishing third. One of the youngest female finishers was 15-year-old UAE resident Darcey Minton who took first place in the 50km ride. The event received strong support from the Dubai Sports Council. “We are pleased with the wide participation of cyclists, especially those who have come from outside the country to participate in this famous race that combines the luxury, splendour and beauty of the city of Dubai with the history, traditions and name of the most famous Tour de France race," said aeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council. "The riders have experienced the atmosphere of strong competition and taken in some of the most beautiful tourist attractions while passing through various areas whose routes had been carefully selected - starting from the Dubai Design District, one of the most upscale areas in Dubai, and passing through multiple residential and tourist areas. Along with this we had the riders going through the Al Marmoom area, which includes the largest nature conservation reserve in the world, and which also includes international-level riding tracks dedicated to cyclists amidst unique artificial lakes, all the way to Expo City Dubai, which has become a meeting place for various international economic and sports events.”