UAE: Pakistani ambassador honours boxer Taimoor Khan after Dubai win

The next initiative planned is a TSCT Singles Matchplay
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi awarded a recognition shield and certificate to Pakistani boxer Taimoor Khan at the country's Consulate-General Dubai on Wednesday.
Khan is an Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight champion, who recently won the title of World Boxing Council Asia Continental in Dubai. He knocked out Jaskaran Singh in 30 seconds during the first round of the bout, which was part of the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) Color World Cup World Tour.
Ambassador Tirmizi lauded the hard work and dedication of Khan. He said his achievements brought pride to Pakistan and were a shining example of the country's talent and potential.
The ambassador also highlighted the significance of developing a strong sports culture among Pakistani youth that not only promotes physical prowess but also fosters national pride through such achievements.
Khan expressed gratitude to the Pakistani Embassy in the UAE for the recognition of his efforts. He emphasised that this success is a testament to the endless possibilities for those who work hard for their dreams and hoped to bring more accolades for Pakistan in the future as well.
Khan remains Pakistan’s undefeated heavyweight boxer in the bouts he has fought so far.
ALSO READ:
The next initiative planned is a TSCT Singles Matchplay
The revival of Class 3 racing in the UAE began earlier this year, with Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi taking Fazza to victory in Abu Dhabi
Janet Kim won the individual event on the day with a strong back-nine finish
Spots for The Open at Troon for Niemann, Rikuya Hoshino and Adam Scott as Dubai-based Meronk grabs another Top-10 finish
Emirates Golf Federation release new calendar for series which is open to both UAE Nationals and expats
South Africa's Blitzboks overcame a spirited Argentina 12-7 to lift their fifth straight Emirates Dubai 7s trophy
Over 40 youngsters mix it up at the Fire course to compete in seven categories
The seven-time champion dominated Iran’s Hussein Vafaei who is almost half his age