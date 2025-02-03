UAE Muay Thai Championship to kick off on February 14

Alongside the UAE’s top clubs, the championship will welcome international teams from Uzbekistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Algeria, Palestine, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. — Supplied photo

The UAE Muay Thai Championship will get under way on February 14 at Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, bringing together an unprecedented 824 fighters from 61 clubs across the UAE and beyond.

This event is one of the largest Muay Thai competitions in the region’s history, reflecting the sport’s rapid growth and popularity.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, the championship will run for three days, concluding on February 16. For the first time, matches will be held simultaneously across four rings, ensuring an action-packed experience for fighters and fans alike.

Alongside the UAE’s top clubs, the championship will welcome international teams from Uzbekistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Algeria, Palestine, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

More than 180 coaches will oversee the participating clubs, while 60 referees will officiate the fights.

The UAE Muay Thai Championship is a key event in the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation’s annual calendar, kicking off the 2025 tournament season. It serves as a platform for skill development, talent discovery, and fostering national team prospects across various age divisions.

Fighters aged between 8 and 23 will compete across multiple weight categories tailored to their age groups.

Ali Khouri, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, expressed pride in the championship’s record-breaking participation.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response, which underscores the strong engagement from athletes, clubs, and the Muay Thai community both locally and internationally. This championship sets a new benchmark for the sport in the UAE, not just in terms of participation but also in the level of competition we anticipate,” Ali Khouri said.

He further emphasised the championship’s significance. “This tournament is a direct reflection of the vision of Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation. His leadership has been instrumental in developing a dynamic tournament calendar, filled with top-tier championships, initiatives, and training programmes aimed at elevating the sport’s competitive standards," he said. "This event is designed to enhance fighters’ technical abilities, provide invaluable in-ring experience, and contribute to the long-term development of Muay Thai in the region. With its largest-ever lineup of fighters, extensive international representation, and world-class organisation, the UAE Muay Thai Championship is poised to be a landmark event in the region’s combat sports landscape.” Founded in May 2017, the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation is the official governing body for these sports in the UAE. It plays a leading role in the development of Muay Thai and kickboxing, fostering a knowledgeable and skilled community while positioning the UAE as a strong contender in global competitions. The Federation's mission includes expanding the sport's presence, supporting grassroots development, and nurturing competitive teams that can succeed at the professional and amateur levels on the world stage.