UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team win 15 medals at Thailand Open

UAE's Balqees Alhashmi (left) won a gold medal at the event. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:49 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:50 PM

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team delivered an impressive performance at the Grand Prix Thailand Open 2024 over the weekend, securing 15 medals, including five gold, three silver, and seven bronze.

The event, held in Bangkok, was an ideal preparation for the team ahead of major international events, particularly the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Greece in November.

The opening day of the championship was dedicated to the women’s category, where the UAE came up with a strong performance, continuing their impressive showing from the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi in May.

Standing out among the winners was Balqees Alhashmi who clinched the gold medal for the UAE in the -54 kg division.

Aysha Alshamsi (-45 kg) earned a silver medal for the team, while Asma Alhosani (-52 kg), Shamma Alkalbani (-63 kg), and Maitha Shraim (-48 kg) secured bronze medals.

The male athletes who took the mats on the second day were equally good, collectively capturing 10 medals. Khalid Alblooshi (-62 kg), Mahdi Alawlaqi (-77kg), Saeed Alkubaisi (-85 kg) and Omar Alsuwaidi (-56 kg) secured gold on Sunday. Mayed Alshehhi (-62 kg) and Rashed Alshehhi (-56 kg) won silver, while Hazza Farhan (+94 kg), Saeed Alketbi (-56 kg), Sultan Alhosani (-77 kg), and Mohamed Alsuwaidi (-69 kg) took bronze.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), was delighted with the national team's performance.

“This year’s Grand Prix Thailand Open featured intense competition with many international stars, raising the championship’s overall level. Our national team’s performance was commendable, with athletes reaching the podium in multiple weight categories," Al Dhaheri said.

"This success reflects the hard work and tireless efforts of our technical staff in developing the competitors’ skills and the complete commitment of our athletes to perform their best on the mat.