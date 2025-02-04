UAE: India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy tickets being resold up to 600% higher

Tickets for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 are being resold for nearly seven times their original price. Originally priced at Dh500, general admission tickets are now listed on Facebook Marketplace and other classified sites for as much as Dh3,500.

Many cricket enthusiasts spent hours in the online queue on Monday, hoping to buy tickets, only to find out that they had already sold out within an hour. Now, those same tickets are being flipped for exorbitant prices.

Abdul Kareem, a cricket fan residing in Sharjah, was one of those who tried but failed to get a ticket through the official website.

“I was refreshing the page for hours, hoping to get my hands on a ticket. But by the time my turn came, they were all gone. Now, I see resellers asking for Dh3,500 or more. It’s extremely frustrating,” he said.

“When I told him that I was ready to pay Dh200 more than the original price, he was furious and asked me if I was aware of the value of this match,” added Kareem.

Many fans who missed out on the initial sale are now scrambling to find a way to watch the game live on their screens.

Harish Das, another cricket enthusiast, expressed his disappointment at the resale market’s inflated prices.

“I had set aside Dh500 to buy a ticket, but there’s no way I can afford more than Dh1,000 for the match. It feels like these matches are only for people who can pay exorbitant prices,” he said.

“The ticket price in Dubai is also very high compared to prices in India. The last option is to watch the match on screen,” added Das.

Soaring demand

With India-Pakistan matches being among the most sought-after in cricket, demand for tickets has been overwhelming. Khaleej Times reached out to resellers who confirmed that they have been flooded with inquiries. "We have received over 50 calls since yesterday asking for tickets. Many people are bargaining, but even at triple the price, they are still interested," said one reseller. "Considering the demand and excitement for this match, prices may go even higher as we get closer to the game," he added. Another reseller, who has tickets for all four matches in the UAE, is selling them in bulk for Dh6,000. He said that there has been strong interest from buyers willing to pay a premium for multiple games like India vs Pakistan, India vs Bangladesh, India vs New Zealand, and the semifinals. "Many fans are looking for tickets to all matches, not just the India-Pakistan one. Given the demand, bulk prices are quite low compared to rates for a single match ticket, and people are still negotiating," he said. With the match set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, the skyrocketing resale prices have put an end to the excitement for many fans who were unable to secure tickets during the official sale.