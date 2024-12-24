UAE golfers earn high praise after dominating GCC Golf Championships 2024

The Podium Presentation for the 2024 GCC Girl's U-16 Championship at Ghala Golf Club, Oman Gold, Anca Mateiu (UAE), Silver, Sara Abubaker (UAE) and Talia Al Musbahi (KSA). - Supplied photo

Team UAE delivered a dominant performance at the GCC Golf Championships 2024, held at Ghala Golf Club in Muscat, Oman, securing a remarkable haul of eight medals, including an impressive four golds across various divisions.

Their stellar showing was highlighted by an incredible sweep of seven podium spots in the Ladies and Girls’ Under-16 divisions, cementing their status as the region’s golfing powerhouse.

The standout performance of the championship came from the UAE Ladies’ Team, which clinched gold in the team category while its players occupied all three top spots in the individual rankings.

Lara Al Chaib led the charge with rounds of 72, 77, and a closing 71, earning her the coveted individual gold medal. Intissar Rich and Faye Alblooshi took silver and bronze, respectively, ensuring an all-UAE podium.

In the Girls’ U-16 category, the UAE was once again untouchable.

Rising star Anca Mateiu shot a tournament-best 67 in the final round to secure gold with a total of 213, an impressive three under par. Her teammate Sara Abubaker followed closely behind with rounds of 74, 75, and 71 for a silver medal finish.

Team Effort

The UAE’s dominance extended beyond the individual events, as they also captured gold in the Girls’ U-16 team category, with Saudi Arabia taking silver and Oman securing bronze.

Competing against five GCC nations—Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE—Team UAE showcased depth and skill in a tournament featuring seven competitive divisions for male and female players.

General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, praised the team’s efforts and commented on their strong performance after the prize presentation.

“We are thrilled with the outstanding performance of Team UAE, securing a remarkable total of eight podium medals of various colours this week in Oman,” said Alhashmi. “Competing against our neighbours in the GCC is always a great challenge and a lot of fun, especially across all age groups for females, girls, and boys.

“This remarkable result is a testament to the dedication and talent of our players and marks a fantastic conclusion to our 2024 golf year. We are excited to carry this momentum into 2025 as we continue to build on this success.”

Team UAE not only left Oman with a trophy-laden haul but also a statement of intent for the future of golf in the region.

Results

Team Ladies:

Gold: UAE

Silver: Saudi Arabia

Bronze: Bahrain

Team Girls’ U-16:

Gold: UAE

Silver: Saudi Arabia

Bronze: Oman