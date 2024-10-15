UAE go down fighting to Uzbekistan in World Cup qualifiers

Qatar's Abdelkarim Hassan in action during the match against Iran in Dubai on Tuesday. — Reuters

Australia halted Japan's rampant start to Asia's World Cup preliminaries on Tuesday as Tony Popovic's side eked out a 1-1 draw with the Group C leaders while South Korea continued their winning run with a 3-2 victory over Iraq.

Uzbekistan needed a 76th-minute penalty from Otobek Shukurov to beat the 10-man UAE 1-0 in Group A in Tashkent and Iran kept pace with a 4-1 come-from-behind thrashing of Qatar.

Almoez Ali put the Asian Cup holders in front with a first-time strike in the 17th minute but Sardar Azmoun scored either side of the interval to put Iran ahead.

Mohammed Mohebi added the third in the 65th minute and put the seal on the win deep into injury time.

Kyrgzstan, meanwhile, notched up their first-ever win in this phase of qualifying with Khristiyan Brauzman scoring the only goal in their 1-0 victory over North Korea in Bishkek.

China picked up their first win in Group C as Branko Ivankovic's side defeated Indonesia 2-1 in Qingdao with first-half goals from Behram Abduweli and Zhang Yuning securing the three points.

South Korea, who have appeared at every World Cup since 1986, secured a 3-2 win over Iraq in Seoul as Hong Myung-bo's side registered a second victory in a row to move three points clear at the top of Group B.

Oh Se-hun put the Koreans ahead in the top-of-the-table clash four minutes before halftime but Aymen Hussein's overhead kick five minutes into the second half levelled the score.

Oh Hyeon-gyu restored Korea's lead with 16 minutes remaining and Lee Jae-sung scored his side's third nine minutes later to leave Ibrahim Bayesh's 95th minute goal as nothing more than a consolation for Jesus Casas' team. Jordan jumped ahead of the Iraqis and into second place on goal-difference in the group with a 4-0 trouncing of Oman as Yazan Al Naimat and Ali Olwan each scored twice in Amman while Palestine picked up a point with a 2-2 draw against Kuwait. The Japanese had won nine consecutive World Cup qualifiers without conceding but Shogo Taniguchi put Lewis Miller's low cross into his own goal in the 58th minute to give the Socceroos an unexpected lead. Popovic, in his second game in charge since replacing Graham Arnold last month, had set his side up in an ultra-defensive formation and looked to hold on to their advantage. But substitute Keito Nakamura eventually unlocked the Socceroos' defence with 14 minutes remaining, dancing through the backline before powering the ball across the face of goal for Cameron Burgess to strike into his own net.

The result moves Japan, looking for an eighth successive World Cup qualification, onto 10 points from four games with the Australians five points behind in second place and Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, who play later on Tuesday, a point further adrift.