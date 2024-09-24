UAE girls dominate opening day at Pan Arab Ladies' and Youth Championships in Tunisia

Anca Mateui, 15 year-old UAE Passport Holder and defending Under-16 Individual Champion in the Pan Arab Ladies’ and Youth Golf Championships in Tunisia - in contention after two rounds along with her other UAE teammates. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 9:01 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 9:23 PM

The UAE golf team has made a strong start at the 2024 Pan Arab Ladies' and Youth Golf Championships, held at The Residences Golf Course in Gammarth, Tunisia.

In the Under-16 Girls' Division, UAE golfers Anca Mateiu, Aasiya Saleem, and Sara Abubaker dominate the leaderboard after 36 holes of the 54-hole tournament.

Mateiu, a UAE passport holder, delivered two stunning rounds of 66, giving her a commanding seven-shot lead going into the final round. Saleem, with scores of 66 and 73, and Abubaker, posting 72 and 69, round out the top three, reflecting the UAE’s strong title defense in this division.

The UAE team is defending both the team gold medal and individual gold, won by Sara Ali last year.

Commenting on her performance, Ali said, "It’s been fun defending this title, especially playing alongside Anca and Aasiya. We’re excited for the final round."

In the Ladies' Division, Jamie Camero of the UAE leads after two rounds, shooting consecutive scores of 69. Currently on a golf scholarship at the University of Central Florida (UCF),

Camero’s performance includes 11 birdies across the two days, despite a triple bogey and a bogey in her second round. Morocco’s Sofia Essakali is one stroke behind, with UAE’s Intissar Rich in third place.

The tournament features competitors from 11 countries: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Tunisia, and the UAE.

The final round for the Under-16 Girls’ and Ladies’ Divisions takes place tomorrow, with World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points on the line, supported by The R&A. The UAE has no representatives in the Under-13 Girls’ Division, which is led by two Tunisian players after the first round.

The Boys' Under-18 and Under-16 Divisions, both 54-hole events offering WAGR points, will run from Friday, September 27, to Sunday, September 29. The Boys’ Under-13 Division will be a 36-hole event, scheduled over the weekend.

Leading Scores

After Round Two:

Ladies' Division:

J. Camero (UAE) 69, 69 — 138

S. Essakali (Morocco) 67, 72 — 139

I. Rich (UAE) 70, 75 — 145