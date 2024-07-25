UAE eye glory as Paris Summer Olympics set to kick off

Close contacts of the athlete were being monitored and tested, but the whole team would train as planned
As the 2024 Summer Olympics (July 26-August 11) officially begins on Friday evening with a spectacular opening ceremony in Paris, the UAE athletes will be aiming to bring home medals.
The 14-member UAE team of athletes will vie for glory in five disciplines — equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming and athletics.
It's in equestrian and judo events that the UAE have the best chance of winning medals.
Meanwhile, the National Olympic Committee announced on Instagram that equestrian rider Omar Al Marzouqi, silver medalist at the Asian Games last year, and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh will be the UAE's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony on Friday.
For the very first time, the opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium, with a total of 94 boats carrying 10,500 athletes across a six-km route along the river Seine in a ceremony that will last three hours and 45 minutes.
The country's Olympic team, which trained hard for several months before leaving for Paris, was backed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, to deliver a strong performance.
Sheikh Ahmed said the UAE leadership's vision for the sports sector has inspired athletes to strive for success at the international level and record impressive performances in various sporting arenas, including the Olympics.
The UAE contingent at the Paris Games is accompanied by 24 administrators, technicians, and therapists.
The equestrian team, which will participate in the show jumping competition, includes Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzooqi, Ali Al Kirbi, and Salem Al Suwaidi.
The national judo team consists of five male athletes and one female athlete.
Narmand Bayan (under 66 kg), Talal Shveili (under 81 kg), Aram Grigorian (under 90 kg), Dhafir Aram (under 100 kg) and Omar Marouf (over 100 kg category) will compete in the men's events, while Besharat Khoroudi (under 52 kg) will defend the country's colours in the women's judo tournament.
Meanwhile, cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh will represent the UAE in the road race event. Al Sayegh is the first female Emirati athlete to qualify for the Olympics in cycling.
Swimmers Yousuf Rashid Al Matrooshi will compete in the 100m freestyle, Maha Abdullah Al Shehi will participate in the 200m freestyle, while track and field athlete Mariam Mohammed Al Farsi will compete in the 100m sprint.
The UAE greatest Olympic moment came at the 2004 Athens Games when Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher Al Maktoum won the gold medal in the double trap shooting event.
Then at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Moldovan-born Sergiu Toma won a bronze medal in judo.
