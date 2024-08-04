UAE cyclist Safiya Al Saigh happy after taking part in Paris Olympics

Imane Khelif, who has been embroiled in a major gender controversy, broke down in tears after securing a medal at the Paris Olympics
UAE cyclist Safiya Al Saigh concluded her participation in the 158-km road race event of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
As many as 96 cyclists took part in the race, but Al Saigh could not finish the gruelling race, the UAE National Olympic Committee said.
Al Saigh wished to complete the race and achieve a positive result. She shared her happiness in participating in the Olympics after putting in significant effort during the race.
She extended her thanks to the UAE Cycling Federation and the Emirates Holdings (ADQ) team for their great support over the past period.
"I am happy with my first participation in the Olympic Games, which saw prior preparations and intense training efforts. From the moment my qualification was announced, I was determined to give my best in the Olympic event, as it is the most important and largest multi-sport event in the world, offering a unique opportunity every four years," Al Saigh said.
"Competing here requires a high level of readiness, especially considering the number of veteran athletes in this sport and specifically in the road race who competed strongly and delivered outstanding performances and results."
Al Saigh also noted that she has succeeded in recent years in changing the notion that competition and qualification for the Olympics are limited to athletes from certain countries.
"I was delighted to reach the Paris Olympics, crowning my efforts with this success and proving that athletes from the Arab world have the ability to compete and qualify for the biggest sporting events," she said.
"It is not limited to specific countries, despite the strong names of the participating athletes with long-standing experience in cycling. Every athlete faces tough times, but with determination and perseverance, we continue to strive to improve performance and achieve better results. The field remains open for more successes in the coming years."
The young cyclist also thanked her family for the support and the Dubai Sports Council for their support.
"I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to my family for their encouragement and support at all times," she said.
"They are the reason behind what I have achieved in cycling and for my recent selection for the Dubai Sports Council membership, which is a source of pride. I hope to contribute to the development of sports and benefit from diverse experiences as an athlete and in various areas of sports work in general."
Meanwhile, the UAE show jumping team will compete on Monday in the individual event at the Palace of Versailles.
The individual competition will see the participation of 75 riders, with the top 30 advancing to the final stage based on the number of faults and recorded times.
