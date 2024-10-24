UAE Cup to showcase amateur talent from 30 countries at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club

UAE's Rayan Ahmed practising on course at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting Club for this week's UAE Cup.. - Supplied photo

The anticipation is palpable as players from 30 countries, including the hosts UAE, prepare to tee off in the inaugural 54-hole UAE Cup, sponsored by HSBCand organized by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), which tees off tomorrow (Friday) at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

The tournament promises to be a showcase of talent, with the first tee time set for 6:30 am. Seventeen-year-old Mohammad Skaik (UAE) will tee off first paving the way for a day of competitive golf. Players will compete in three-ball groups, with the final tee time scheduled for 11:20 am.

Among the favorites is the UAE’s Rayan Ahmed who is slated to tee off at 7:50 am. Ahmed looks to be in good form having successfully made the cut at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. At Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in Japan, and further established himself as a rising star in the regional golf community.

The elite Division of the UAE Cup serves as a qualifier for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, supported by The R&A. This year's champions will earn coveted opportunities: the Men's Champion will secure a spot in a Challenge Tour event, while the Women's Champion will earn a berth in the prestigious Ladies European Tour (LET).

The UAE Cup is poised to be a significant event, highlighting amateur golf and promoting international competition in Al Ain.

Looking ahead to the week Rayan told Khaleej Times, “I shot my best career score of 63 in a JAGA tournament at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club. I also did very well in the Challenge Tour event there earlier this year - shooting 66 on the first day - tied 23rd in my first Challenge Tour event.

“Unfortunately, I missed the cut on the next day with a +2 over 72,” he added. “I have a lot of course knowledge on this course and it is one if my favourite courses around because I typically play well here and have great memories of this course.

“My target is to play my best golf and win the inaugural UAE Cup. On Wednesday, my only practice day on site was a critical day for me, I need to get used to the greens and grass again,” said Rayhan.

Three-times Presidents Cup champion, Ahmad Skaik (UAE) tees off at 7.20 am.

Overseas favourite is probably Emma Fleming (Ire) at 224 in the WAGR Women’s Division.

Jumeirah Golf Estates member, Oscar Craig is representing England – and tees off at 7.30 am. Oscar made the cut the Challenge Tour’s UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi in April earlier this year with rounds of 69 and 73.

The Men’s EGF 2023 – 24 Order of Merit champion, Jonathan Selvaraj (UAE) is also in the field teeing off at 9.20 am.

A man in form is Victor Larsson (The Els Club), last week’s winner of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series Presented by DP World, at Jumeirah Golf Estates over the Fire course.

Larsson is the current leader of the EGF’s 2024 – 25 Junior Boy’s Order of Merit and tees off at 8.00 am.

The 36-hole UAE National Championship will take place on Saturday and Sunday from the same tees as the Elite Division – allowing the UAE National golfers to play in both the Elite Division and the UAE National Championship.