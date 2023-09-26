UAE captain Ahmad Skaik living the dream at World Amateur Team Championships

UAE captain Ahmad Skaik. - Supplied photo

UAE captain Ahmad Skaik said he is looking forward to testing his skills against some of the best players in the world at next month’s 2023 World Amateur Team Championships at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Skaik will be joined by current UAE Junior Order of Merit winner Rayan Ahmed as well as 2023 Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship winner Thomas Nesbitt.

Hosted by Abu Dhabi Sports Council along with Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism, the men’s Eisenhower Trophy is scheduled for October 18 – 21 while the women’s Espirito Santo Trophy takes place the following week from October 25 – 28.

“It is an honour to represent the country in any event, and to do it in the biggest amateur team event, especially on home soil, makes it even more special,” said Skaik.

“I am excited about this opportunity and proud to serve as the captain. I couldn't compete much last year due to my injury, so I am eagerly anticipating the challenge.”

Ahmed, who also achieved a top ten finish at the 2023 European Golf Championships, added: “It's truly a dream come true to participate in a tournament where golf legends like Tiger (Woods), Rory (McIlroy), and (Jon) Rahm have played.

“I'll have the opportunity to test my skills against the very best in the world.”

The women’s representatives include 2023 Faldo Series Middle East Championship winner Jamie Camero, 2022 All African Challenge Trophy champion Intissar Rich and Lara El Chaib who won two events herself in England last year.

“The WATC will bring together the best of the best amateurs from all over the world and I’m so honoured to be a part of it, especially in front of our home crowd.” said Camero. “I’m guaranteed to learn a lot from the week.”

Rich, who has previously played in Ladies European Tour events, added: “I'm very excited to be part of the UAE Ladies Team and to play golf at Abu Dhabi Golf Club for the Espirito Santo Trophy.

“This course is known for being tough and used to host the HSBC Championship. Representing the UAE is a big honour, and I can't wait to play golf with my teammates.”

Both tournaments are set to feature 36 countries with each nation having two or three playing representatives with some of the best amateur players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, including current World Number One Christo Lamprecht.

The 22 year-old South African entered the limelight earlier this year as he posted a 66 to hold the first-round lead at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

“It’s always a great privilege to represent your country,” said Lamprecht. “I’m a very proud South African, I’m looking forward to it and playing alongside my fellow South Africans.

“It’s time we do really good in the event as historically we haven’t done too well. I think it could be a really special one for us.”

The best two scores from each day’s play constitutes towards the team’s score for each round with the 72-hole total combing to give the nation’s score for the full championship.

Both tournaments were last held in 2022 in France where Italy emerged victorious at the Eisenhower Trophy on 31 under par while Sweden claimed the Espirito Santo Trophy on a score of 13 under.