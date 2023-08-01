UAE athletes eye medals at IMMAF Youth World Championships

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council

The four-day championship, running until August 5, will see a record-breaking 636 athletes from 45 countries in action. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023

The Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City is all set to host the fourth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships from Wednesday.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

On the opening day, athletes in the Youth C category (12-13 years) will take to the octagon, promising a spectacular display of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

“Mubadala Arena is fully prepared to host the prestigious IMMAF Youth World Championships. The participating athletes are undergoing final training, honing their skills for the ultimate showdown,” said Brigadier Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee.

“As the event is being hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the second consecutive year, we have spared no effort in creating a distinctive and welcoming atmosphere for all participating athletes and delegations, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for international sporting events."

Al Dhaheri also expressed his confidence in the UAE national team’s ability to deliver an exceptional performance.

“We have full faith in our national team to perform exceptionally well and win medals. Our athletes have been preparing diligently for the championship in the past few months and are determined to give their best performance. They are well aware of the responsibility placed on their shoulders and are committed to raising the UAE flag high,” Al Dhaheri said.

The four-day championship, running until August 5, will see a record-breaking 636 athletes from 45 countries in action.

Abdulla Aldarmaki, the UAE national team member participating in the Youth B 44 kg division, said the country's athletes are determined to win medals.

“In the past few months, we have been preparing diligently to take part in this championship. During the course of the training, we have focused on enhancing both our mental and physical strength, prioritizing areas where we needed to improve," Aldarmaki said.

"My fellow national team members and I are fully determined and ready to shine. I carry the pride of our nation, with my sole aim being to bring home a glorious medal.”

“The preparations are over, and now it’s time to showcase our mettle to the world and raise the UAE flag high,” he added.

Meanwhile, USA coach Christian Alvarez was confident of his team's chances in the event.

"It’s been an awesome experience to accompany the team to the World Championships. We have been doing everything needed to get ready for the championship, training four hours every single day," Alvarez said.

"Last year, we ended up in the second position, and this year I am sure we can finish first. The competition is getting better, everybody is learning, and all other countries are moving up. We have 40 athletes participating, and I hope we can do well and finish on top.”

