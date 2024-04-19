UAE athletes continue to dominate Gulf Youth Games, secure 48 more medals

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 8:39 PM

Riding high on phenomenal performances, the UAE surged ahead in the inaugural Gulf Youth Games UAE 2024 amassing 85 medals on day three of competition.

The UAE is hosting the event for the first time with over 3,500 athletes competing in 24 disciplines under the theme “Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising’’.

The UAE athletes showcased their prowess by clinching an impressive 48 more medals on the third day with their athletes grabbed 11 medals, and People of Determination excelled with 14 medals

This bolstered their overall tally to 85. Among these medals were 25 gold, 36 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

Kuwait secured 39 medals to hold on to the second position with Saudi Arabia in the third spot with 33 medals. Oman settled for fourth place with 18 medals while Bahrain followed in fifth place, garnering 18 medals. Qatar rounded off the standings in sixth place with seven medals.

The UAE jiu-jitsu team clinched 23 medals, including ten gold, five silver, and eight bronze.

In athletics, the UAE continued to bolster its medal count with 11 podium finishes, including two golds, five silvers, and four bronzes.

The UAE athletics team for People of Determination continued their impressive performance, securing 14 medals. Among these were four gold medals, five silver medals, and a bronze.

China's Li Quanhai, president of World Sailing, commended the UAE's exemplary organization and hosting of the inaugural Games.

Quanhai stressed the constructive and productive collaboration between the World Sailing and the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, as well as all federations across the GCC. He highlighted the UAE's leading role in fostering partnerships with international sports federations and institutions, alongside its remarkable successes in sailing.

“These achievements have led to a significant leap forward in the sport in recent years," he said.

The UAE's U-16 and U-18 teams dominated the Jiu-Jitsu competition at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, bringing home a staggering 23 medals. This incredible performance included 10 gold medals, showcasing the talent of these future champions.

In the U-16 category, gold medals were secured by Saif Essa Al Balushi (44 kg), Hamdan Al Najjar (48 kg), Zayed Al Hammadi (52 kg), Hamdan Al Dhaheri (56 kg), Abdullah Andes (69 kg), and Zayed Al Hosani (77+ kg). Meanwhile, in the U-18 category, Saif Essa Al Balushi claimed another gold medal.

Mohammed Al-Saad, CEO of the Saudi Jiu-Jitsu Federation, commented, "We are delighted to witness such a high level of organization and competitive spirit among the players, as well as their fervour for winning medals.

“This inaugural session of the tournament has been eagerly awaited, and we eagerly anticipate the organization of similar tournaments in the future."