E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Al Ain make history with second Asian Champions League title

UAE team roll back the years to claim a second continental title after winning in 2003

by

Leslie Wilson Jr
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 10:18 PM

Twenty-one-years after they won their first Asian Champions League Al Ain reclaimed the trophy with an dominant 5-1 victory over Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos in the second leg at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Yokohama F Marinos won the first leg 2-1 at home but the UAE side bounced back strongly for an aggregate 6-3 victory.

Al Ain last won the prestigious continental title in 2003.


ALSO READ:

Leslie Wilson Jr

More news from Sports