Trump International champions breast cancer awareness with an inspiring Pink Lady's Day Event

Competitors in the recent Pink Ladies Breast Cancer Awareness Day at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai. - Supplied photo

In a heartfelt display of solidarity and community spirit, Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, held its annual , gathering 40 women for an inspiring event supporting breast cancer awareness.

The day was dedicated to celebrating strength, honouring survivors, and encouraging early detection.

The event featured a Pairs Betterball competition with a twist, ensuring a fun-filled and memorable experience for all participants. The overall winners, Aoife Kelly and Charlotte Davis secured the top spot with an impressive 29 points.

Special recognition went to Jo Griffin for winning the nearest the pin in two shots, while Aoife Kelly also claimed victories for the nearest the pin and longest drive awards.

Khay-Gie Aniciete, the event coordinator, was lauded for organizing the day. The success of the Pink Ladies Day was also made possible through the generous contributions of sponsors, including Damac, Paramount Hotels Dubai, A&E, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, MyStarfish Foundation, and Khind.

Participants were treated to delightful hampers from Adelle Cheok, courtesy of IFFCO, adding extra joy to the occasion.