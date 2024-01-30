Tristar Gladiators hold commanding lead after Round One of Ultimate Golf Challenge

‘I played some nice golf coming in and holed the right putts at the right time,' said the Dane
The ten-player Team of Tristar Gladiators led the field with -26 Points after Day One of the Ultimate Golf Challenge supported by Charles Monat at Emirates Golf Club.
The first round was played with a Modified Stableford Format over the Faldo Course.
With golf carts in use, the best eight scores from the team of 10 players saw the Gladiators deliver an impressive performance to take a 21-point advantage into the second and final round.
Performances of the day came from Dugasta Titans’ Shiba Wahid and Bayhaan Lakdawala from Moore Aces.
Shiba, the former Lady Captain of Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, scored 41 points off her 11 handicaps She has now reduced her handicap by three shots.
Shiba is representing the Dugasta Titans, who are in second place with 47 points.
Bayhaan reached a personal milestone when she shot 40 points which saw her handicap reduced from one to scratch.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) sees the same Modified Stableford format amongst the ten teams plus enhanced Matchplay against all other nine players in the other teams.
On Tuesday the leading team received 50 points while 230 points are up for grabs on Wednesday.
The second round will be played over the Majlis Course in a walking format with a 12.30 pm shotgun start.
Dev Kurup, mentor of the Tristar Gladiators, commented after Day One. “All is still to play for with the addition of the matchplay element. Well played to our team.
“But it is only halfway through the tournament. Tomorrow (Wednesday) is a big day and we hope our team can continue with their fine form.
“Team selection by dropping four of the 14 in the squad was never easy – but all played perhaps better than we expected,” he added.
Team Scores (After Day One_
(Best eight from the Team of ten players).
Tristar Gladiators -26 Points.
Dugasta Titans -47 Points.
Petrochem Condors -52 Points.
