Tristar Gladiators gear up for a strong finish as the Ultimate Golf Challenge heats up

The Ultimate Golf Challenge is heating up, and the defending champions, Tristar Gladiators, are right in the mix again.

After a solid first-round performance at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, the team sits in second place with 272 points, trailing The Noble Legacy Masters, who set the early pace with 292 points.

But if there’s one thing we know about the Gladiators is that they have a habit of stepping up when it matters most.

Khaleej Times spoke to Mukesh Kochar, the team’s co-owner and the driving force behind their success, to get his thoughts on how the squad is shaping up for the crucial final two rounds which will be played at the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course on February 7 and 13.

Mukesh was quick to acknowledge his team’s solid showing in Round 1 but highlighted a moment of adversity that could have shaken them.

“The players performed well, but unfortunately, one of our star players, Obeidah (Ayton), who was paired with Candice Wang), picked up an injury during the round,” he said.

“Despite the setback, he battled his way through the round and still put in a solid performance. The good news is he’ll be fit for Round 2 on February 7. Hopefully, with some fresh faces joining the line-up, we’ll continue our momentum and push to the top of the leaderboard.”

Pressure is part of the game

Being the reigning champion comes with expectations but Mukesh sees it differently - pressure, he says, is part of the game.

“Most of our players are used to pressure. Any game you play comes with pressure, and it’s something you have to cope with, not oppose,” he says. “The good thing is we’re playing on a course we know well, and we’re also familiar with most of our rival players.”

Mukesh believes that experience will be key in Rounds 2 and 3 at the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo and Majlis Courses, particularly the latter, which was recently set up for the HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

He admits that it may present a difficult challenge but says: “Yes, it's a tougher layout designed for elite professionals. But it is what it is. It’s a tough course, no doubt, but that’s the challenge, and we will have to step up."

The Winning Formula

So, what’s the secret to Tristar Gladiators’ consistency? According to Mukesh, it all comes down to two things: concentration and management.