Tour de France champion Pogacar out of Paris 2024 Olympic road race

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 9:57 PM

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has been ruled out of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Slovenian Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Pogacar, who won his third Tour on Sunday, was not selected because of fatigue, the Slovenian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

The UAE Team Emirates rider was due to take part in the road race on Aug. 3.