Torque GC's Munoz credits 'team talk' as he grabs the lead at LIV Golf Singapore

Sebastian Munoz of Torque GC leads after round one of LIV Golf - Singapore. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 8:43 PM

Torque GC’s Sebastian Munoz braved hot and humid conditions to shoot a first-round six under par 65 to lead the $25 million 54-hole LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club.

In, the 31-year-old Colombian golfer takes a one-stroke advantage into Saturday’s second round with a group of six players hot on his heels - Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Thomas Pieters (RangeGoats GC), Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) and Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC).

Another eight players are a further shot back, including the Captain of Torque GC, Joaquin Niemann, the current leader of the LIV Golf Individual Standings.

Munoz has struggled with his game recently and gave credit to his Torque GC teammates after the round.

“We kind of had a deep talk, he said, “Just having good, solid teammates can help you a lot.

“Really happy where the game is right now and kind of trending”, added Munoz, who sits in 27th position in the season-long standings.

Teeing off on hole eight in the shotgun start - he had a fast start to the round with two quick birdies on holes 9 and 10. Five further birdies followed with a solitary bogey on hole 13.

Brooks Koepka, celebrating his 34th birthday, found his putting stroke after it had been largely missing in the season so far. He opened up with five birdies in his first seven holes for a 66.

“Thought I putted OK,” Koepka said. “Speed was off, but the ones that I needed to make, I felt like I made.”

Pieters has found a run of form recently and his bogey-free 66 included an eagle three on the par five 18th in his sixth consecutive sub-par round.

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) had a bogey-free 67 to lie in tied eighth.

In the field of 52 players, 34 players broke the par of 71 with 28 players within four shots of Munoz.

In the team event, the Fireballs GC and Smash GC lead on 11 under par in another packed leaderboard with the best three scores from the team of four players counting on each hole in this round.

Leading First-Round Team Scores

(7,406 Yards, Par 71)

FIREBALLS GC -11

SMASH GC -11

RANGEGOATS GC -10

CLEEKS GC -10

STINGER GC -10