Top tennis stars visit Louvre Abu Dhabi

Belinda Bencic, Daria Kasatkina and Leylah Fernandez pose at Louvre Abu Dhabi. — Supplied photo

Three players competing in the ongoing third edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open at the International Tennis Centre visited Louvre Abu Dhabi shortly after arriving in the capital.

Belinda Bencic, winner of the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in 2023, Daria Kasatkina, last year’s runner-up, and Leylah Fernandez, a Grand Slam finalist, posed for photographs at the iconic landmark as they prepared for the tournament.

Bencic and Fernandez begin their campaign at the WTA 500 event on Tuesday while Kasatkina, as one of the top four seeds, receives a bye to the round of 16. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has grown in popularity since the maiden tournament in 2023 and is now recognised as a key sporting event on the UAE calendar, attracting fans from all across the region. The tournament runs until Saturday February 8, with adult tickets available from Dh 25.