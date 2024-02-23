Tiger Woods' son fails in bid to qualify for first PGA Tour event

Did you know? You can suffer injuries if you run marathons without knowing the proper technique
The PGA Tour will have to wait for the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods. In a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic on Thursday, Charlie Woods took a 12 on one hole and shot 86.
The teenager didn't make a birdie at Lost Lake Golf Club and tied for 110th among the 112 players who turned in their cards.
The top five and ties from each of four pre-qualifier sites advance to the Monday qualifier, from which four players earn a spot in the Cognizant Classic at PGA National.
Charlie Woods has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.
He ran into trouble early with a pair of bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 fifth hole. But it was on the seventh, with water down the right side and water behind the green, where the teen's hopes ended for good. He made a 12.
Woods made the turn in 47 and had two bogeys and a double bogey on the back for an 86. The leading score was a 65, and it took a 67 to advance.
Woods played with Olin Browne Jr., who qualified for the U.S. Open last summer in Los Angeles. The son of three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne shot 72.
The pre-qualifier comes with a $250 entry fee for players with no tour status.
Tiger Woods was 16 and already had won the first of three straight U.S. Junior Amateur titles when he received a sponsor exemption to play his first PGA Tour event in the Nissan Open at Riviera. He had rounds of 72-75 to miss the cut.
