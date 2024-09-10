This Week in Golf: Solheim Cup takes centre stage as Team USA and Europe Battle for glory in Virginia

Fritz outlasted Tiafoe in the semi-finals to take a big step towards ending his country's 21-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion
The Solheim Cup, a premier event in women's golf, is the highlight of this week.
The tournament will take place from Friday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.
Since its inception in 1990, it has rapidly become a staple on the global golfing calendar. The US team, last victorious in 2017 under the leadership of Juli Inkster, will be aiming to reclaim the trophy.
It's remarkable to see how quickly the tournament has gained prominence and become a significant fixture in the sport. With the excitement building, it will be fascinating to see how the teams perform this year.
The last Solheim Cup was held in Spain – it seems it only happened last year and it did – it has now reverted to even years to not conflict with the Ryder Cup.
Looking at the Solheim Cup records, Team Europe retained the trophy last year with a 14 – 14 tie.
Is it not time – to call it a tie these days?
I am not sure ‘retaining’ has that relevant value in modern sports – perhaps each team should hold the trophy for six months each?
The captains and teams are usually different – why is there relevance in who won the last match? Each match surely stands on its own merits. This is now a serious sport at the highest level – careers are made through these types of events. Retaining sounds so different to tying!
One team will celebrate and one team will feel as though they have lost – but they have not!
There are not many sporting events that carry forward the previous result to the current event.
The America’s Cup sailing competition, the Ryder Cup, and series Test Matches in cricket are a few – or maybe not a few – are there any others of relevance?
Is it time for a change?
It is a huge week for LIV Golf in Chicago with the final individual event which will confirm who is playing next year on LIV Golf and who is definitely not or maybe not. A big week for individuals at the top and bottom of the Individual and Team Standings.
The DP World Tour has one of its flagship events – the $6 million Amgen Irish Open to be held at, arguably, one of the best golf courses in the world – Royal County Down in Northern Ireland.
Local hero and OWGR Number 3, Rory McIlroy (NI) heads the list of entries that also includes – Robert McIntyre (Scot), Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den),
Ryan Fox (NZ), Aaron Rai, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Luke Donald (Eng), current leader of the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit John Catlin (US) and a host of DP World Tour players.
With Rory in the field, it is always worth a watch.
Schedule
LET & LPGA
Friday 13th – 15th September, 2024
Solheim Cup
Venue: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia, US
LIV Golf
Friday 13th – 15th September, 2024
LIV Golf Chicago
Venue: Bollingbrook Golf Club, Chicago, US
Purse: $25 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 12th – 15th September, 2024
Procore Championship
Venue: Silverado Resort, Napa, California
Purse: $6 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 12th – 15th September, 2024
Amgen Irish Open
Venue: Royal County Down, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
Purse: $6 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 12th – 15th September, 2024
Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos
Venue: Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort, Portugal
Purse: €270,000
LET Access
Thursday 12th – Saturday 14th September, 2024
Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open
Venue: Golf Saint Omer, France
Purse: €40,000
Fritz outlasted Tiafoe in the semi-finals to take a big step towards ending his country's 21-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion
Amateurs Afzaal Ahmad, Parvez Ahmed, and Arbaaz Ahmad shine with an Impressive 89-point performance at the Emirates Golf Club
Victory for either side at the Oval would be a boost to their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's
UAE coach Van Rooyen optimistic that their performance in the tough competition will serve as a solid platform for the busy UAE golfing calendar ahead
The 22-year-old had already won 100m gold -- upgraded from silver after the Turkish winner was disqualified
Cheptegei suffered burns to 80 per cent of her body and had been fighting for her life at a Kenyan hospital
Storey has now won 29 Paralympics medals of all colours since she made her debut at the 1992 Barcelona Games
Since its debut in 2022, LIV Golf has staged 34 tournaments in nine different countries across four continents