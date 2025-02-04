This Week in Golf: Global action, rising stars, and regional highlights

Tournament Schedule - From Morocco to the Middle East and beyond, top players and emerging talents gear up for an exciting week of competition
Dubai resident Thomas Bjorn of Denmark is in action this week. - AFP File
It’s another diverse and exciting week in the world of golf.
Let’s take a look at some of the key highlights from tours around the globe, featuring familiar names and emerging talents.
One of our Khaleej Times golf writers is in Morocco this week, covering both the PGA Champions Tour and the Ladies European Tour. These include the 49th Trophy Hassan II and the 28th Lalla Meryem Golf Cup, both 54-hole tournaments being played concurrently in Rabat.
We will be following Jeev Milkha Singh (India), the first golfer to receive a Dubai Golden Visa, who has secured a coveted invite to the event. Also in action is Morocco’s own Maha Haddioui, a frequent visitor to Dubai and a prominent player on the Ladies European Tour.
This marks the first time that a Khaleej Times golf writer has been invited to cover either a PGA Champions Tour or a Ladies European Tour event and the first time they are reporting from Morocco.
Speaking of Morocco, all eyes are on 20-year-old Adam Bresnu, widely regarded as the best Arab golfer in the world, amateur or professional. He has received an amateur invite to the DP World Tour's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club.
Bresnu claimed the Arab Golf Championship Men's title at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman, UAE, at the end of 2024. He also impressed with a tied-sixth finish in the Asian Tour's season-ending tournament at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia. Further proving his talent, he made the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, posting rounds of 73, 69, 72, and 77. He is certainly a rising star to watch in the world of golf.
Joining Bresnu in Qatar is the Emirates Golf Federation's Joshua Grenville-Wood (England), who performed well in this event last year, finishing tied-sixth at 14-under-par when it was traditionally played in October.
Several Dubai Golden Visa awardees and residents will also be in the field, including Johannes Veerman (USA), Julien Guerrier (France), Guido Migliozzi (Italy), Richard Mansell (England), Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain), and Alex Levy (France). Current Dubai resident Ewen Ferguson (Scotland) is set to receive his Dubai Golden Visa next week in an informal ceremony in Dubai.
All in all, the tournament promises strong regional interest.
Meanwhile, LIV Golf makes its 2025 debut in Saudi Arabia, with the league hosting an event at Riyadh Golf Club. Players will compete in both individual and team formats for a total purse of $25 million.
Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas (India) will be aiming for a strong performance in Colombia on the Korn Ferry Tour after missing the cut last week.
With so much golf featuring players from the UAE and the wider Middle East, there will be plenty of action to follow worldwide.
Our Khaleej Times Golf Department is also preparing an in-depth TV feature exploring how, where, and when fans can watch golf around the world.
Watch this space and enjoy your golfing week!
LIV Golf
Friday 7th – Sunday 9th February, 2025
LIV Golf Riyadh
Venue: Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $25 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th February, 2025
WM Phoenix Open
Venue: TPC Scottsdale, Stadium Course, Arizona, USA
Purse: $9.2 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th February, 2025
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Venue: Doha Golf Club, Qatar
Purse: $2.5 million
Korn Ferry Tour
Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th February, 2025
Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
Venue: Country Club de Bogota, Colombia
Purse: $1 million
PGA Champions Tour
Thursday 6th – Saturday 8th February, 2025
49th Trophy Hassan II
Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
Purse: $2.5 million
Ladies European Tour
Thursday 6th – Saturday 8th February, 2025
28th Lalla Meryem Golf Cup
Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco
Purse: €450,000
Challenge Tour (HotelPlanner Tour)
Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th February, 2025
Cell C Cape Town Open in association with Honor
Venue: Royal Cape Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa
Purse: $375,000
Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 1
Friday, 7th February
UGC Round 2
Venue: Emirates Golf Club - Falco Course