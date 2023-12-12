This Week in Golf: Dubai's Stalter and Bhullar chase Asian Tour victory in Riyadh

Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit leader Jonathan Selvaraj heads the 86 hopefuls in the 54-hole event
The Asian Tour is in the Middle East region this week with their final event of the season, the Saudi Open, at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.
Dubai resident Joel Stalter (FR) and Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) are both in the field after missing out on the LIV Promotions tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club last week.
Also in the field representing the UAE are Joshua Grenville-Wood and UAE amateur Sam Mullane as well as LIV Golf’s Kevin Na (US) and Henrik Stenson (Swe).
On the DP World Tour Mauritius is the venue for their final tournament of the year – the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
In the US, the 36-hole PNC Championship, originally called The Father/Son Challenge, once again takes place, with Tiger Woods playing alongside his 14-year-old son Charlie.
This is the 26th edition of the event, which is being played in Orlando, Florida, will feature 20 pairings.
Defending champions are Vijay Singh and his son Qass.
Schedule
DP World Tour
Saturday 16th – Sunday 17th December, 2023
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
Venue: Heritage La Reserve GC, Mauritius
Purse: $1.2 million
Asian Tour
Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th December, 2023
Saudi Open Presented by Public Investment Fund
Venue, Riyadh Golf Club, KSA
Purse: $1 million
PNC Championship
Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th December, 2023
Venue: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, US
Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit leader Jonathan Selvaraj heads the 86 hopefuls in the 54-hole event
Kalle Samooja enters the record books as the first Finn on the LIV Golf Roster where he was joined by Japan's Jinichiro Kozuma and Zimbabwean Kieren Vincent
A 65 helped him win the OMA Emirates December Monthly Medal over the Faldo Course
Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs, presented the awards to the champions
Hosted by The Indian Golfers Society the event attracted a big field of 104 golfers to the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course
Closest final in SailGP history sees New Zealand take victory from Australia and Canada
The Dubai 2023 International will be the last Para Badminton event of the season in the BWF calendar
The 17-year-old student from Dubai College upstaged a strong field led by Eva Giuliani in Thailand