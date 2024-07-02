This Week in Golf: Dubai well represented on the Asian Tour in Morocco

India beat South Africa to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win in the final
The DP World Tour has a special week in Munich where 66-year-old Bernhard Langer plays his final tournament on Tour at the BMW International Open – whilst still being active and competitive on the Champions Tour.
A warm send-off to this German golf legend is guaranteed.
The BMW International Open is the final event on the European Swing on their new revised schedule – with Italy’s Guido Migliozzi currently at the top of the mini-Order of Merit – with a $200,000 bonus up for grabs on Sunday night.
Marcel Siem (Ger) made the biggest jump last week after his win in Italy – up 109 places to fourth as well as moving up 95 places to 31st on the season-long Race to Dubai.
LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger) and Thomas Pieters (Bel) have received invites along with Nico Colsaerts (Bel), Thomas Bjorn (Den), Luke Donald (Eng) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain),
The Asian Tour sees a strong field of 156 players assembled for the International Series – Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, over the Red Course.
The UAE has a lot of interest with Rayhan Thomas receiving an invite to compete alongside fellow Indians: Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, and Gaganjeet Bhullar with UAE amateur Ahmad Skaik receiving a Regional Exemption spot.
The leader of the Asian Tour Order of Merit, John Catlin (US) is in the field along with a number of LIV Golf players: Graham McDowell (NI), Branden Grace (RSA), Peter Uihlein (US) and Pat Perez (US).
Looking further ahead The Open at Royal Troon is just around the corner, starting on Thursday 18th July – with final qualifying and mini-Order of Merits and winners claiming those precious spots.
Schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday July 4th – Sunday 7th, 2024
John Deere Classic
Venue: TPC Deere Run, Illinois, US
Purse: $8 million
DP World Tour
Thursday July 4th – Sunday 7th, 2024
BMW International Open
Venue: Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich, Germany
Purse: $2.5 million
Asian Tour
Thursday July 4th – Sunday 7th, 2024
International Series – Morocco
Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Morocco
Purse: $2 million
Ladies European Tour
Wednesday 3rd – Friday 5th July, 2024
ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF – London
Venue: Centurion Club, London, England
Purse: $1 million
LET Access Series
Thursday 4th – Saturday 6th July, 2024
PGA Championship Gothenburg
Venue: Albatross GolfKlubb, Gothenburg, Sweden
Purse: €40,000
India beat South Africa to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win in the final
The newly-turned professional will tee off alongside several Indian stars at the Royal Dar Es Salam Red Course next month
Following the success of the first edition in Dubai, the league aims to unite the world's top chess players in one of the most historic cities
The Slovenian is one of the favourites for this year's race which gets underway in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday
The Former Indian cricket captain says he is looking forward to spending more time with his golfing friends and playing more
The 17-year-old talent says he’s looking forward to playing alongside Tiger Woods’ son Charlie
After years of training, 15-year-old Karin Belbeisi and 16-year old Christina Rach will represent their nations this summer
The last few spots are up for grabs in the final qualifying for the sport's fourth and last Major in Scotland