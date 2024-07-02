This Week in Golf: Dubai well represented on the Asian Tour in Morocco

Dubai's Nicolas Colsaerts is playing this week at the BMW International Open in Munich on a sponsor's invite. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 9:31 PM

The DP World Tour has a special week in Munich where 66-year-old Bernhard Langer plays his final tournament on Tour at the BMW International Open – whilst still being active and competitive on the Champions Tour.

A warm send-off to this German golf legend is guaranteed.

The BMW International Open is the final event on the European Swing on their new revised schedule – with Italy’s Guido Migliozzi currently at the top of the mini-Order of Merit – with a $200,000 bonus up for grabs on Sunday night.

Marcel Siem (Ger) made the biggest jump last week after his win in Italy – up 109 places to fourth as well as moving up 95 places to 31st on the season-long Race to Dubai.

The oldest Senior U.S. Open champion ever! Last year, Bernhard Langer made history at age 65 while breaking Hale Irwin’s record for most Champions Tour wins (46). - Instagram

LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger) and Thomas Pieters (Bel) have received invites along with Nico Colsaerts (Bel), Thomas Bjorn (Den), Luke Donald (Eng) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain),

The Asian Tour sees a strong field of 156 players assembled for the International Series – Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, over the Red Course.

The UAE has a lot of interest with Rayhan Thomas receiving an invite to compete alongside fellow Indians: Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, and Gaganjeet Bhullar with UAE amateur Ahmad Skaik receiving a Regional Exemption spot.

The leader of the Asian Tour Order of Merit, John Catlin (US) is in the field along with a number of LIV Golf players: Graham McDowell (NI), Branden Grace (RSA), Peter Uihlein (US) and Pat Perez (US).

Looking further ahead The Open at Royal Troon is just around the corner, starting on Thursday 18th July – with final qualifying and mini-Order of Merits and winners claiming those precious spots.

Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday July 4th – Sunday 7th, 2024

John Deere Classic

Venue: TPC Deere Run, Illinois, US

Purse: $8 million

DP World Tour

Thursday July 4th – Sunday 7th, 2024

BMW International Open

Venue: Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Purse: $2.5 million

Asian Tour

Thursday July 4th – Sunday 7th, 2024 International Series – Morocco Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Morocco Purse: $2 million Ladies European Tour Wednesday 3rd – Friday 5th July, 2024 ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF – London Venue: Centurion Club, London, England Purse: $1 million LET Access Series Thursday 4th – Saturday 6th July, 2024 PGA Championship Gothenburg Venue: Albatross GolfKlubb, Gothenburg, Sweden

Purse: €40,000