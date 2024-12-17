This Week in Golf: DP World Tour 2024 Season set for thrilling finale in Mauritius

UAE resident Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) will play in his final event of 2024 this week in Mauritius on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

As the 2024 professional golf season winds down, most tournaments are being mothballed and heading into hibernation until early January.

While the PGA Tour has already wrapped up its year, the DP World Tour is hosting its final event this week in Mauritius. Germany’s Marcel Siem, who now calls Mauritius home, will enjoy the spotlight as the local favourite.

Included in the field playing for a $1.5 million purse includes Dubai resident Adri Arnaus (Spain) who is looking for a big finish or even a win to get back to the top table of the DP World Tour – rather than planning for 2025 on the Challenge Tour.

UAE resident Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), an Ambassador for The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, will be playing with rumours that his wife Rachel will be his appointed caddie.

Antoine Rozner (Fr), who recently gained his PGA Tour playing privileges for 2025 with a strong performance in the season-ending 2024 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates over the Earth course, is looking to finish his stellar season to return to a venue where he won his third and most recent title, the 2022 Mauritius title on the DP World Tour.

Most of the ‘A’ listers on the DP World Tour have already broken up for the Christmas holidays with family and friends. However, that does not diminish the chance for others for a life-changing week to earn a full DP World Tour Card.

Wenyi Ding (China), winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), held recently in Japan, has made a fast start to his professional golf career and is one to watch this week and qualifies under Category 17, as the leading player in Global Amateur Pathway regulations.

The Asian Tour Qualifying School (Final Stage) takes place in Thailand starting on Tuesday 17th December with another life-changing opportunity for the top 35 at the end of the five-round tournament.

DP World Tour

Thursday 19th – Sunday 22nd December, 2024

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Venue: Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius Purse: $1.5 million Asian Tour Tuesday 17th – Saturday 21st December, 2024 Asian Tour Qualifying School (Final Stage). Venue: Thailand

Purse: $15,000