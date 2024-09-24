This Week in Golf: Can Rest of the World end USA's winning streak in the Presidents Cup?

A member of Jumeirah Golf Estates, he serves as an Ambassador for Weekend Warriors and is a strong advocate for local Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) events
As the golf world gathers for this year’s Presidents Cup at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada, the stakes have never been higher for the International Team.
Established in 1994 as a complement to the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup features a head-to-head showdown between the USA and the Rest of the World, excluding Europe.
With the golfing landscape evolving dramatically since the event's inception, it is crucial for the International Team to either clinch a victory or come agonizingly close. This year presents a pivotal opportunity to showcase the immense talent and competitiveness of players from across the globe, igniting interest and support for this prestigious biennial competition.
As anticipation builds for a thrilling week of golf, all eyes will be on whether the International Team can make its mark in Montreal.
The tournament takes place over four days: with three days of team matches – foursomes and fourballs, followed by Sunday singles.
Of the 14 matches played in Presidents Cup history, the United States has dominated the competition, winning 12 times, while the International Team has claimed victory once, with one match ending in a tie in 2003. This stark record highlights the uphill battle the International Team faces as they seek to close the gap and make a statement in this year's event.
This year, Jim Furyk leads Team USA, while Mike Weir captains the Rest of the World team in a highly anticipated international golf competition.
Team USA, under Furyk's leadership, includes some of the world's top golfers: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, and Max Homa.
Meanwhile, Mike Weir’s International Team features a diverse lineup of global talent: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Sungjae Im (South Korea), Adam Scott (Australia), Tom Kim (South Korea), Jason Day (Australia), Byeong Hun An (South Korea), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa), Corey Conners (Canada), Mackenzie Hughes (Canada), Si Woo Kim (South Korea), Min Woo Lee (Australia), and Taylor Pendrith (Canada).
What a shame that the likes of Cam Smith and other LIV Golfers are not in either side? As we keep saying a resolution of the PIF – PGA Tour conversations must come soon to create a genuine global game where the best players are competing against each other often. The Presidents Cup this week is another example of this happening in golf. Fingers crossed!
The DP World Tour is gearing up for an exciting event with the $3.25 million Acciona Open de España, marking the 37th of 44 tournaments in the season. High-profile entries include LIV Golf stars Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, alongside Shane Lowry, Victor Perez, and Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood.
As the season approaches its conclusion, the focus shifts to the UAE, where the top 70 players in the Race to Dubai will qualify for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links from November 7-10, 2024. The following week, the top 50 players will compete in the prestigious DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 14-17, 2024.
Schedule
GLOBAL GOLF
Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th September, 2024
Presidents Cup
Venue: The Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Canada
DP WORLD TOUR
Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th September, 2024
Acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid
Venue: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Spain
Purse: $3.25 million
CHALLENGE TOUR
Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th September, 2024
Swiss Challenge
Venue: Golf Saint Apollinaire, France
Purse: €270,000
ASIAN TOUR
Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th September, 2024
Yeangder TPC
Venue: Ocean Course at Club72, Korea
Purse: KRW1,400,000,000
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
Thursday 26th – Saturday 28th September, 2024
Lacoste Ladies Open de France
Venue: Golf Barriere, Deauville, France
Purse: €375,000
LPGA
Friday 27th – Sunday 29th September, 2024
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
Venue: Pinnacle Country Club, Arkansas, US
Purse: $3 million
