This Week in Golf: Busy time for golfers with UAE connections around the world

The 24-year-old golfing talent shoots an impressive 64 in the second round in the Kansas Wichita Open
Following a hugely exciting US Open last week, professional tours around the world continue to be active in what is now the peak time of the year for the game.
On the DP World Tour, the KLM Open in the Netherlands is week 24 of 44 on the season-long Race to Dubai.
Dubai-based Garrick Porteous (Eng) starts a three-week stretch following a short break.
On the Challenge Tour, Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE), currently 39th on the Road to Mallorca is playing in France along with Joel Stalter (Fr).
LIV Golf Nashville is the ninth event on their calendar with Bryson DeChambeau likely to receive a warm welcome in this sold-out event. He is captain of the Crushers GC team which includes Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri who are leading the season-long Team Standings. Adrian Meronk will look to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the US Open.
The PGA Tour has another $20 million Signature Event – the Travelers.
UAE golfers Jamie Camero and Intisar Rich are invitees for the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open in the Czech Republic – having both competed last week, again in the Czech Republic on the LET Access – the development tour of the Ladies European Tour.
Jeev Milkha Singh will be playing on the OFX Irish Legends at Seapoint Golf Links in County Louth.
The Amateur Championship takes place at Ballyliffin Golf Club, Ireland this week, with the Matchplay element starting on Wednesday. Many UAE and regional players are competing.
Khaleej Times Golf wishes all the players with UAE connections all the best.
Schedule
LIV Golf
Friday 21st – Sunday 23rd June, 2024
LIV Golf Nashville
Venue: The Grove, Nashville, Tennessee, US
Purse: $25 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June, 2024
Travelers Championship
Venue: TPC River Highlands, Connecticut, US
Purse: $20 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June, 2024
KLM Open
Venue: The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Purse: $2.5 million
LPGA
Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June, 2024
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Venue: Sahalee Country Club, Washington US
Purse: $10 million
Ladies European Tour
Friday 21st – Sunday 23rd June, 2024
Tipsport Czech Ladies Open
Venue: Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic
Purse: €300,000
Challenge Tour
Thursday 20th– Sunday 23rd June, 2024
Blot Open de Bretagne
Venue: Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre, France
Purse: €270,000
Legends Tour
Wednesday 19th– Saturday 22nd June, 2024
OFX Irish Legends
Venue: Seapoint Golf Links, Co Louth, Ireland
Purse: €400,000
Champions Tour
Friday 21st– Sunday 23rd June, 2024
Dicks Open
Venue: En-Joie Golf Club, New York, US
Purse: $2.1 million
