This Week in Golf: Bhullar eyes ‘life-changing’ golden ticket to LIV Golf League at Saudi event

Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) in action last week at Riyadh Golf Club during the PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour. This week, he returns to the same course to compete in the LIV Golf Promotions in Saudi Arabia. - Supplied photo

This week presents a life-changing opportunity for one golfer, as he will advance from the LIV Golf Promotions, taking place at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

The beauty of golf lies in its unpredictability and, unlike most other professional sports each week offers the potential for a life-changing moment.

The three-day, four-round tournament which will run from Thursday to Saturday will feature 93 players competing for a coveted ‘Golden Ticket’ to join the 2025 LIV Golf League, across the globe.

On day one, 64 players will compete over 18 holes with the leading 20 players and ties advancing to Friday, where scores will be reset. According to the LIV Golf Promotions Official Rules and Regulations, players exempt from round one will join the field from professional golf tours around the world.

The top 20 players, after a potential playoff if necessary, will advance to the 'Super-Saturday Shootout.'

Scores will be reset on Friday night for the 36 holes on the final day.

The winner on Saturday afternoon, will earn $200,000 and a highly coveted spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League with the opportunity to be signed by one of the LIV Golf League teams.

In addition, the top 10 finishers and ties, will earn full exemption into all the 2025 events on The International Series schedule sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

Included in this LIV Promotions field are, stars of the elite amateur game, accomplished pros including a former Ryder Cup player Chris Wood (Eng), ten former Walker Cup and Palmer Cup players, winners on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Challenge Tour, Sunshine Tour and other global tours.

Players of note in the field include Branden Grace (RSA), Dubai-based Adri Arnaus (Spain), Tom Lewis (Eng), John Catlin (US), Kalle Samooja (Fin) and Hudson Swafford (US).

Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) spoke about the opportunity this week, saying: “I played here last week over the same golf course at Riyadh Golf Club in the $5 million PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour, where I had rounds of 70, 67, 73 and 71 to finish on three under par. My game needs to be so much better this week to be in with a chance.

“I am working on some of the weaker areas that are currently in my game,” he added. “The format this week is unique and all that is required is to make it through to the next round on the first two days – then it all depends on playing your absolute best in the 36 holes on Saturday.

“There is just one spot available from this week’s field – but for that one person, it is absolutely life-changing. Fingers crossed I can be in the mix come Saturday afternoon,” said Bhullar.

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas will be in action in the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry to be held at Sawgrass located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, starting on Thursday.

PGA Tour

Friday 13th – Sunday 15th December, 2024

Grant Thornton Invitational

Venue: Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida, US

Purse: $4 million

PGA Tour & Korn Ferry Tour

Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th December, 2024

PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry Venues: Dye’s Valley Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, US Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, US Purse: $510,000 LIV Promotions Thursday 12th – Saturday 14th December, 2024 LIV Promotions Venue: Riyadh Golf Club, KSA Purse: $1.5 million DP World Tour Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th December, 2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship

Venue: Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa