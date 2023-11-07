This Week in Golf: All roads lead to Sun City in South Africa for the $6 million Nedbank Golf Challenge

The popular event at saw 28 players compete on the Fire course in their nine-hole Pairs Scramble
The golfing calendars around the world are coming to an end as well as a start to next season’s golfing tours in an overlap for 2024.
I never quite understand 2023 events in a 2024 season – but so be it! We will not challenge that for the moment. There are more pressing live issues in the world of golf.
All eyes will be on Sun City in South Africa where the DP World Tour hosts its penultimate tournament, number 42 of 43 of the 2023 – 24 DP World Tour season, the $6 million Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Dubai’s Adrian Meronk and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox will battle it out for third spot in the Race to Dubai Rankings in the final two events of the year– this week. and next week at Jumeirah Golf Estates in the season-ending $10 million DP World Tour Championship on the Earth course.
The Asian Tour hosts its Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong Golf Club – which features the stars of the Asian Tour plus the likes of Patrick Reed (US), Cameron Smith (Aus), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III (US), Talor Gooch (US), Graeme McDowell (NI), Peter Uihlein (US).
Dubai Golden VISA Awardees Shiv Kapur and Gaganjeet Bhullar and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Salhab, Saud Al-Sharif and Othman Almulla will also be in action.
The excitement is building up to next week’s event in Dubai, to see who the top 50 players are and who will only be confirmed on Sunday night.
Schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th November, 2023
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Venue: Southampton, Bermuda
Purse: $6.5 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th November, 2023
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Venue: Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
Purse: $6 million
Asian Tour
Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th November, 2023
Hong Kong Open
Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling, Hong Kong, China
Purse: $2 million
LPGA
Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th November, 2023
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
Venue: Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida
Purse: $3.25 million
