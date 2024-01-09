This Week in Golf: All eyes on Dubai Creek Resort as it hosts the $2.5m Dubai Invitational

Dubai Creek Resort. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 6:04 PM

Less than two months since Dubai hosted the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estate big-time golf returns to the city with the DP World Tour’s 2024 International Swing which starts this week at Dubai Creek Resort with the $2.5 million Dubai Invitational hosted by Abdullah al Naboodah.

The DP World Tour will then move just 30 minutes up the road to the Emirates Golf Club and the $9 million HERO Dubai Desert Classic the week after and then to Ras Al Hamra Golf Club for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The International Swing continues in Bahrain, and Qatar and the eight-event swing finishes with three events in South Africa.

The 72-hole Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort sees 60 Professionals and 60 Amateurs compete in a Pro-Am format over the first three days in betterball scoring.

On Sunday the Pros only compete for the Dubai Invitational Trophy.

Low scoring is expected this week with the course record of 61 co-shared by MG Keyser (RSA) and Amateur Rayhan Thomas (Ind). Will it be under threat this week? The published scorecard is at 7,059 yards, playing as a Par 71. Only time will tell.

The TV Times are as below (Local). Watch the event on Golf Life, evision.

Thursday 11th January: 11.30 – 4.30 pm.

Friday 12th January: 11.30 – 4.30 pm.

Saturday 13th January: 12.00 noon – 4.30 pm.

Sunday 14th January: 11.30 pm – 4.30 pm.

Schedule

DP World Tour

Thursday 11th – Sunday 14th January, 2024

Dubai Invitational

Venue: Dubai Creek Resort

Purse: $2.5 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 11th – Sunday 14th January, 2024

Sony Open

Venue: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Purse: $8.3 million