This Week in Golf: Abu Dhabi's Yas Links hosts the $9m Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The excitement builds as the DP World Tour hosts its penultimate event of the 2024 Race to Dubai season this week at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, featuring the prestigious $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

With the top 70 players on the Race to Dubai leaderboard—following the thrilling Genesis Open in Korea—set to compete, fans can expect high-stakes action and fierce competition as the season approaches its dramatic conclusion.

The last man in this week’s field is Sean Crocker (US) who is currently in the 76th spot in the Race to Dubai.

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas, who represents Dubai Creek Resort, plays this week in the Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain at Infinitum Golf – Lakes and Hills Courses, Tarragona.

Rayhan, coached in Dubai at Dubai Creek Resort and at the CH3 Performance Institute at The Els Club, Dubai, has come through both first and second stage qualifying in both England and Spain.

The top 20 players after six rounds of golf will earn their 2025 DP World Tour season playing card privileges.

It is a big week for the 24-year-old – good luck to Rayhan.

Schedule

DP World Tour

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th November, 2024

HSBC Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Venue: Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Prizefund: $9 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th November, 2024

World Wide Technology Championship

Venue: El Cardino at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico