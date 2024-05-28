This Week in Golf: 79th US Women’s Open shines the spotlight on world's top players

Nelly Korday has been unstoppable all season. - Photo Instagram/goldmansachs

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 12:02 PM

Ladies’ golf will take centre stage this week with the 79th US Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania, with the richest purse in women’s golf of $12 million.

It is the oldest of the five Majors in women’s golf.

Women’s World Number One Nelly Korda, who has been in imperious form and has won six of her last seven events, is a big favourite.

Congratulations to last week’s Soudal Open winner Nacho Elvira, who has Dubai connections through his manager and Dubai resident Richard Rayment of Spotlight The Agency.

Spain's Nacho Elvira winner of last week's Soudal Open on the DP World Tour will play this week in the European Open in Germany. = Supplied photo

This victory by the 37-year-old Spaniard takes him to ninth in the season-long Race to Dubai and top of the European Swing on the DP World Tour after just one event.

Each of the Swings on the new tournament calendar of the DP World Tour sees the winner receive a $200,000 bonus as well as various privileged exemptions to events on the calendar.

Elvira also moves up to 132nd on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Danny Willett, coached by Peter Cowen, joins Elvira to play on the DP World Tour this week in the European Open in Germany after making the cut at The Masters.

In the field at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, are - Dubai based Garrick Porteous (Eng), who represents Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, Adri Arnaus, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ewen Ferguson, Nico Colsaerts and Paul Waring – representing Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 30th May – Sunday 2nd June, 2024

RBC Canadian Open

Venue: Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Canada

Purse: $9.4 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 30th May – Sunday 2nd June, 2024