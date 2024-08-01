This seven months pregnant Egyptian fencer warms hearts at Paris Olympics

Their rigorous training doesn’t stop at their camp but extends to their home, where their mother urges them to go the extra mile to become the best
Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez had double reason to celebrate after picking up her first victory at an Olympics in the women's sabre event on Monday as she revealed that she did so while seven months pregnant.
The 26-year-old Hafez, competing at her third Olympics, beat American world number 10 Elizabeth Tartakovsky 15-13 before losing 15-7 to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.
Later Hafez said that she was proud not only of her performance, but of having competed while expecting her baby.
"What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!" Hafez wrote on Instagram.
"I'm writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16 ... this specific Olympics was different. Three times Olympian but this time carrying a little Olympian one!"
Hafez, who previously competed at the Games in 2016 and 2021, said she revealed the news to "shed light on the strength, perseverance of the Egyptian woman".
"The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it."
