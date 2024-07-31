These Emirati sisters train for 10 hours a day to be the best MMA fighters

Zamzam Al Hammadi and her younger sister Ghala Al Hammadi. — Supplied photos

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM

Emirati athlete Zamzam Al Hammadi and her younger sister Ghala Al Hammadi have set their sights high. They wish to be the best MMA and Jiu-Jitsu athletes in the business and make the UAE proud.

Goaded by a supportive mother, they have been winning medals in both their areas of combat sport.

They now aim to defend their gold medal at the 2024 IMMAF Youth World Championships on their home turf in Abu Dhabi. And they are leaving no stone unturned by training at least 8 to 10 hours a day preparing for the mixed martial arts competition which will be held from August 6 to 10.

“We are having a closed camp. We are training every day. We have a strict schedule for mixed martial arts, Jiu-Jitsu and cardio. We train two hours in the morning. In the evening, it’s more and can go up to four hours. We do Jiu-Jitsu for three hours, and then cardio will be one hour each,” Zamzam told Khaleej Times.

The third edition of the 2024 IMMAF Youth World Championships is set to be the biggest ever with the participation of about 850 athletes from 45 countries. Defending their gold medal at such a big stage is a significant achievement for the Al Hammadi sisters.

“It is an important opportunity that we have to seek and take. We have participated in a lot of tournaments. In almost every tournament, we’ve got first place. The Worlds is a big opportunity. It is close to our hearts,” Ghala noted.

“Inshallah, we are aiming to get the gold medal and defend our titles. I mean, this is the World of mixed martial arts. Who doesn’t want to defend their title, win the first place, and be the best,” Zamzam underlined.

Supportive mother

Their rigorous training doesn’t stop at their camp but extends to their home, where their mother Nada Al Nuaimi, also an athlete, urges them to go the extra mile to become the best.