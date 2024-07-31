These Emirati sisters train for 10 hours a day to be the best MMA fighters

Mohamed Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, chairman of the UAE MMA Committee, said that there has been a 50-per cent increase in participation of athletes
Emirati athlete Zamzam Al Hammadi and her younger sister Ghala Al Hammadi have set their sights high. They wish to be the best MMA and Jiu-Jitsu athletes in the business and make the UAE proud.
Goaded by a supportive mother, they have been winning medals in both their areas of combat sport.
They now aim to defend their gold medal at the 2024 IMMAF Youth World Championships on their home turf in Abu Dhabi. And they are leaving no stone unturned by training at least 8 to 10 hours a day preparing for the mixed martial arts competition which will be held from August 6 to 10.
“We are having a closed camp. We are training every day. We have a strict schedule for mixed martial arts, Jiu-Jitsu and cardio. We train two hours in the morning. In the evening, it’s more and can go up to four hours. We do Jiu-Jitsu for three hours, and then cardio will be one hour each,” Zamzam told Khaleej Times.
The third edition of the 2024 IMMAF Youth World Championships is set to be the biggest ever with the participation of about 850 athletes from 45 countries. Defending their gold medal at such a big stage is a significant achievement for the Al Hammadi sisters.
“It is an important opportunity that we have to seek and take. We have participated in a lot of tournaments. In almost every tournament, we’ve got first place. The Worlds is a big opportunity. It is close to our hearts,” Ghala noted.
“Inshallah, we are aiming to get the gold medal and defend our titles. I mean, this is the World of mixed martial arts. Who doesn’t want to defend their title, win the first place, and be the best,” Zamzam underlined.
Their rigorous training doesn’t stop at their camp but extends to their home, where their mother Nada Al Nuaimi, also an athlete, urges them to go the extra mile to become the best.
“Our mum is also an athlete. So, when we’re home, she gets us together to train more. She has been a supportive mum. She wants us to be the best and let our country, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed be happy for our achievements,” Zamzam said and noted that their mother is a black belt in judo and a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu.
“She is now getting more involved in mixed martial arts. She wants to support us more in this sport, and our brother Zayed, who is also an athlete. Our late father Mohammed Al Hammadi was a basketball referee,” Ghala said while talking about a family of athletes.
The ongoing summer vacation has helped with their training schedule. But the sisters have been able to strike a good balance between their sports and studies. From the new academic year, Zamzam will be in Grade 12 and Ghala in Grade 10.
“We are doing well in our studies. Both of us got high grades. We are having summer vacation now. So, we are able to focus on the sport we want,” they said.
